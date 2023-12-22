IN PHOTOS: Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcome baby 'Scottie Bee' with emotional reveal

Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch welcomed their first child in 'Scottie Bee' after Kuch announced she was pregnant back in June. It is the couple's first child and it has been an emotional ride that over 730K of Kuch's Instagram followers have also been part of it.

Kuch posted a series of photos on her Instagram page with Rochell and their newborn daughter. It also features some intimate ones exclusively with Kuch and her daughter.

Isaac Rochell with Allison Kuch and daughter Scottie Bee. (Allison Kuch/IG)

Kuch posted a video on her TikTok page that led fans to speculate that the baby would come on December 13. That happens to be the same as the birthday of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

However, the baby was born four days prior on December 9. The news was shared in a recent video posted by Kuch to her three million followers on the social media platform.

The video showed Isaac Rochell and Kuch making their way to the hospital up to the birth of their daughter. Rochell is currently a free agent who played eight games with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. He was waived by the team last month.

How did Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch meet?

Issac Rochell was playing for the University of Notre Dame and Kuch attended Michigan State University in 2014 when they first met each other. In an appearance on the Fun on Weekdays podcast in February, Kuch told host Jenna Palek about meeting Rochell:

“I ended up taking a train from Michigan State to Notre Dame to visit my sister because I was like I need my security blanket. I was at a Notre Dame party and a guy came up to me and started talking to me, and I was like, let’s take a shot. And at that time, Isaac didn’t drink … Then, we got to talking and literally our first conversation was about love.”

The first four years of their relationship were long-distance as they went to different universities. Issac Rochell was later drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He later proposed to Kuch in July 2020 and later eloped that December before their wedding in April 2021.