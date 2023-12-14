"Same birthday as Taylor Swift?" Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's due date sparks fan speculation

Taylor Swift has become a part of the NFL world thanks to her months-long romance with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, she is tied to the league in another way with some pregnancy speculation.

Allison Kuch, the wife of free-agent defensive end Issac Rochell, is pregnant with the couple's first child. She posted a TikTok video showing viewers her baby bump, leaving one person to speculate when she will give birth. The fan asked if the baby would come on the pop superstar's birthday, which was on Wednesday. It seems unlikely that it will become a reality.

A fan asking if Kuch's baby will come on Swift's birthday. (Allison Kuch/TikTok)

The "Love Story" singer celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City with actress/singer Selena Gomez and actor Miles Teller. One absence was quickly noticed as the Kansas City City star was not in attendance at the celebration.

However, the couple got in some time together at a Christmas bar after the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Taylor Swift and Kelce were joined by Donna Kelce; teammate Patrick Mahomes; and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Per TMZ, Donna was the first person to leave at around 10:45 p.m. with some other people in a Mercedes van. The Chiefs quarterback and his wife left the festivities around 1 a.m., when they left in their party bus.

Travis Kelce had a good excuse for his absence from Taylor Swift's celebration in NYC

Tight end Travis Kelce would have loved to be there with Taylor Swift in NYC. Yet, he stayed behind in Kansas City as the Chiefs are in preparation to face the New England Patriots in Week 15 at Gillette Stadium.

He reportedly had plans with the 12-time Grammy winner that included a private dinner and party on her big day. Swift is spending time with Kelce at his $6 million mansion located almost a half-hour outside of Kansas City. Her Eras Tour is on a break until February.