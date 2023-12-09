Inside Travis Kelce's $6,000,000 Kansas City mansion where Taylor Swift is expected to spend 34th birthday

The Travis Kelce - Taylor Swift romance has captivated both NFL and non-NFL fans worldwide. With Swift's Eras Tour on a break until February 2024, this means the couple can spend more time together this Christmas season. Swift is reportedly in Kansas City to be with Kelce for a few weeks.

During their time together, the 12-time Grammy winner will be reportedly celebrating her 34th birthday together on December 13th. The All-Pro tight end reportedly has plans for the big day at his $6 million mansion outside of Kansas City. He has planned a party for her at his spacious home, which has 17,000 square feet of space for guests.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking a deep dive into the Kansas City Chiefs star's mansion, it comes with some breathtaking features like multiple garages and a spacious dining area:

Travis Kelce's multiple garages. Credit: Brian Burns Photography/Realtor.com

Travis Kelce's dining room table. Credit: Brian Burns Photography/Realtor.com

The guests for Taylor Swift and her birthday party can enjoy a spacious pool area and a nice glass of wine from the wine cellar:

The pool in Travis Kelce's backyard. Credit: Brian Burns Photography/Realtor.com

Travis Kelce and his wine cellar. Credit: Brian Burns Photography/Realtor.com

Kelce and Swift have been able to balance their busy schedules to make their relationship work. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been playing with the Chiefs while Swift was on her tour last month. However, he was able to surprise the "Lavender Haze" singer while she was in Argentina.

Before that, Swift has appeared at multiple games this season to watch him and the Chiefs. The pop superstar attended the team's most recent game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers in a bright red long coat.

Could Travis Kelce pop the question on Swift's birthday?

Someone with knowledge of the relationship spoke to Life & Style magazine and added that Kelce could seek Swift's hand in marriage on her birthday:

"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!"

It would be a significant move for the tight end, who turned 34 on October 5th. He had been in two previous relationships before dating Swift.

He dated Maya Benberry for eight months after winning the reality show "Catching Kelce" in 2016. After they broke up, he had an on-and-off relationship with media personality Kaya Nicole for five years. They ended their relationship last year.