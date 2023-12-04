IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift dons $30,600 Cartier, Stella McCartney outfit for Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Packers clash

Taylor Swift left no stone unturned for Travis Kelce's Week 13 Kansas Citcy Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers encounter on Sunday. Arriving in style with Brittany Mahomes in tow, Swift stole the limelight with her $30,600 outfit.

Perfectly suited for the cold Wisconsin winter, Swift showed up in the Chiefs' red, keeping the rest of her look simple with black clothes, high boots and a gold necklace.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most expensive item on the list was aa luxurious 'Agrafe Herringbone Twisted Necklace' from Cartier, known for its unique style and high-end pieces. That costs $27,250 (as per @taylorswiftstyled on IG), making it the most expensive item on Taehyung's SNF gameday fit.

However, the most standout item of the day was her glaring red Stella McCartney 'Belted Red Coat'. Worth $2,400, the warm coat made for a bold yet elegant fashion choice.

Interestingly, new friend and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany also seemed to wear the same coat while attending a game last year. Almost a year ago, Brittany was seen wearing the coat while pregnant with their second child, Bronze.

Brittany wears identical red coat in November 2022. (Image credit: Brittany Mahomes' Ig account.)

The last item are her boots, which were apparently the Stuart Weitzman's Highland Boots. Brown in color and perfect for the winter, the pair did well to complement Swift's look.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes took a private jet to Chiefs-Packers game

Just like Taylor Swift's outfit, her entry at the Lambeau Field with Brittany Mahomes was just as impressive.

Expand Tweet

While the two along with a few other friends seemed to arrive together, Swift seemed to split from the group with a small hug before heading her own way.

The two of them, as per Daily Mail's photos, also took the private jet together. Though Taylor's entry was obstructed and shielded by umbrellas, Brittany was clearly photograpphed as she stepped into the plane.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (Image Credit: via Dailymail.com)

Brittany and Taylor Swift have continued to grow as friends, hanging out New York City with Swift's friends (Blake Lively, Sophie Turner) and with a few more Chiefs wives.

With the NFL season progressing and the playoffs nearing, one can only expect more gameday appearences and fabulous fits by Taylor Swift. Kelce, of course, has attended the Eras Tour in Argentina.