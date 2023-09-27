Who is Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry? Everything about Chiefs TE's former partner

Travis Kelce has become the talk of the town since being spotted with music sensation Taylor Swift on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears. The two were seen driving around Kansas City in the NFL star's swanky 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible, sparking rumors of a romance.

However, one of Kelce's ex-girlfriends, Maya Benberry, is seemingly trying to halt their alleged budding relationship.

Banberry recently sent a warning to Swift about Kelce's infidelity while she was with him. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girl’s girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

All you need to know about Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry

Maya Benberry was born on December 27, 1991, in Germany. She currently works as an influencer and a model. She has even acted in a few movies such as "Other Life," "Danny Worsnop: Mexico" and "Ex on the Beach."

According to her Instagram bio, Maya Benberry is also a life coach and has over 153K followers on the social media platform.

Benberry and Travis Kelce first met in 2016 on the latter's dating show "Catching Kelce." Interestingly, she defeated 49 other girls on the show to win a chance at dating the Chiefs tight end.

However, the then-couple wasn't allowed to be spotted together in public for most of their relationship in a bid to avoid any spoilers on the show. Kelce and Benberry reportedly dated for five months before splitting up in December that year.

Following their break up, Maya Benberry posted a series of tweets calling out Kelce's infidelity. She believed that the NFL star had stepped out on her during their brief time together and was cheating on her with Kayla Nicole because of the overlapping in their relationships.

Travis Kelce began dating Nicole in January 2017 and had a five-year, on-and-off relationship with the Sportscaster. They called it quits in May 2022.