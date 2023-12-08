Travis Kelce lining up ‘intimate’ plan for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday at $6,000,000 mansion: Report

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been a major headline over the last couple of months. Kelce and the 12-time Grammy winner are spending time together in Kansas City after Swift performed her final concert of 2023 last month as part of her Eras Tour.

It is reported that she will be with the two-time Super Bowl-winning tight end for a couple of weeks and through the Christmas season. However, Christmas won't be the only thing the power couple will be celebrating. The "Back to December" singer's 34th birthday is on December 13.

An insider told Life & Style Magazine that Travis Kelce has some special plans for the big day at the mansion he recently bought for $6 million in Leawood, Kansas:

“Travis has something special planned. He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends. There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”

Swift began showing up to Kansas City Chiefs games in September, making her first appearance when the team hosted the Chicago Bears in Week 3. She also traveled to see the Chiefs star as she attended Kansas City's game versus the New York Jets on SNF the following week.

She has attended five Chiefs games so far this season. Her most recent appearance was in Week 13 at Lambeau Field with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Also joining them was the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, Lyndsay Bell.

Swift and Kelce even spent time with the Mahomes in Kansas City at their $8 million mansion. It is unknown if Brittany and Patrick are part of Kelce's birthday plans for the pop superstar.

Did Taylor Swift spend time with Travis Kelce on his birthday?

The four-time All-Pro turned 34 back on October 5 but Swift was unable to enjoy the big day with him. However, Travis Kelce did not spend the day alone as he was with friends, according to Page Six.

Both he and Swift were born in 1989, which happens to be the title of her 2014 album that she re-released in October. Swifties and NFL fans will wait and see what plans Kelce has in store for Swift on her birthday.