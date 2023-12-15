Mark Davis was in a good mood last night as the Las Vegas Raiders bounced back from their own shutout in the previous win against the Minnesota Vikings to have the best offensive performance in franchise history. In an AFC West divisional matchup, the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21, with 42 of those points for Las Vegas coming in the first half, as they held their opposition scoreless.

The camera often panned to the Raiders' owner to catch his reaction to this famous win. He was undoubtedly pleased with players responding to Antonio Pierce's methods. But as the cameras focused on Davis, people had questions about his hairstyle, which is unique among NFL owners.

Unfortunately, he does not have Jon Gruden now to deflect those questions as he did two years ago. At the time, in 2021, then head coach had defended his employer:

“I think that’s a bunch of bulls–t. If you know Mark Davis then you like Mark Davis. If you don’t know Mark Davis then you can have your own opinion.”

Mark Davis needs a quarterback, Dean Spanos needs everything other than a quarterback

Mark Davis will be happy with the way the team performed today but he still has to find a franchise quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be that person but he has been demoted and Aidan O'Connell has taken over. Whether he can be the future remains to be seen but with previous long-term quarterback, Derek Carr, moved to the New Orleans Saints by the previous coaching team, the Raiders owner has to start over.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos, on the other hand, has big decisions to take. This season has been a severe disappointment and this loss just highlighted how weak the team around Justin Herbert is when he does not play like last night. He has a franchise quarterback but needs a new head coach, one presumes, as well as building the roster around their quarterback.

They have had great quarterbacks over the years like Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and now Herbert, but they have been let down by inadequacy of defense or running game or something else. They need to build a balanced roster and getting the right general manager will also prove to be important.

As unique as Davis' haircut might be, he seems lucky in that Antonio Pierce looks likely to be able to coach his team in the long term. For Dean Spanos, the problems are just beginning.