Russell Wilson has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in Denver thanks to his 2022 performance after serving as one of the most expensive transactions of the year. However, the Mile High City isn't the only place he's rubbed people the wrong way, it appears. Speaking on the KJ All Day podcast, the quarterback's former teammate KJ Wright called out No. 3, demanding an apology tour.

He wasn't specific about why exactly Wilson needed to apologize for, but was clear in stating that he wasn't griping over a small mistake.

"Gee, I don't want to go viral with this," said Wright. "I really don't. But a few dudes came on here, off record, on record and said what they've said or how they felt about number three [Russell Wilson]. When you play this game, when you go through this journey, it's all about the brothers."

Wright went on, indicating that the quarterback betrayed his teammates, including himself.

"It's all about the Brotherhood," added Wright. "And when it's all said and done, he got a lot of making up to do. He got a lot of phone calls to make. A lot of 'hey bro, I should have done better with that.' And that's the God honest truth... He got a lot of making up to do. I hope he does."

uSTADIUM App @uSTADIUM



Wright says #3 has a lot of phone calls to make and apologies to give. Really interesting stuff from KJ Wright on his former teammate Russell Wilson.Wright says #3 has a lot of phone calls to make and apologies to give. pic.twitter.com/fJJzpNaKsM

What did Russell Wilson accomplish for Seahawks?

Russell Wilson at Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

Of course, one cannot ignore what he did do right for the organization in his time there. He got the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl victory and followed it up with a Super Bowl appearance. A feat, which no other quarterback had ever accomplished with the team.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Wilson was recently “disrespected” by an ESPN survey, detailing the NFL’s Top-10 QB’s.



Over 80 ballots were submitted by executives, coaches, and scouts.



Not ONE ballot had Russell Wilson in their Top-10.



Jerry Jeudy (Broncos WR) said… pic.twitter.com/6EOaH0OOu3 Russell Wilson’s deep ball is TOO niceWilson was recently “disrespected” by an ESPN survey, detailing the NFL’s Top-10 QB’s.Over 80 ballots were submitted by executives, coaches, and scouts.Not ONE ballot had Russell Wilson in their Top-10.Jerry Jeudy (Broncos WR) said… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Wilson also brought the team to 16 playoff games over the course over eight playoff seasons. In those years, he only lost in the first playoff game twice. While he didn't take the franchise to Patriots-like heights, he did take the franchise to the highest point it ever reached.

He went 104-53-1 with the team over ten years, completing 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. He also threw for more than 37000 yards and had perfect attendance in all but his final year with the team.

That said, time often heals all wounds and perhaps at some point in the future, Wilson and Wright will see eye-to-eye. However, for the time being at least, it appears the two will continue to be on different wavelengths.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the KJ All Day podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

