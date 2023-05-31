When both Russell Wilson and Malcolm Butler stepped on the field in Super Bowl 49, one was fated to become a hero and the other was slated to become a cautionary tale. Those who have followed the NFL for more than a decade know exactly why.

The Seahawks, making a then-patented comeback for the ages, reached the edge of the goalline. They could have run the ball with Marshawn Lynch, a powerhouse bellcow, or passed the ball. They elected to pass and Malcolm Butler caught a game-sealing interception that still haunts the quarterback to this day. Rob Ninkovich dredged up the history on Get Up on Wednesday:

"You want me to humblebrag some more for you. This is authentic confetti that is still stuck in the cleats from winning the Seattle Super Bowl. So thank you, Malcolm Butler. Thank you for the interception. I really enjoyed it."

It was the first of two Super Bowl victories won by the former teammate of Tom Brady. He played in his quarterback's second loss against Eli Manning, so he started 0-1 in the big game. However, he won the last two Big Games he took part in, helping pull off a comeback of his own. The comeback, of course, was the infamous 28-3 resurgence against the Atlanta Falcons.

KJ Wright: "Right now this is looking ugly (for Russell Wilson)"Adding that HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider "looking like geniuses" right now for making the trade."I hope his friends and agent are letting him know that (he needs to play better)"https://t.co/Y1ilgaROl3

Russell Wilson attempts to emerge from darkness once again

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams

2022 was not the 10-year anniversary of his first starting year that Wilson had hoped for. At the end of the 10-season run with the Seattle Seahawks, he found himself starting for the first time with a new team once again.

Put simply, the darkness of the season might be as tough to stomach for the quarterback as the interception thrown to Malcolm Butler.

Wilson was pinned by fans and analysts as having a shot at a Super Bowl. By the end of the season, not many believed he had a chance to win the game he was playing in. It will be up to the quarterback to emerge once again as he did after throwing the interception at the end of the 2014 season.

