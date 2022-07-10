Former Seahawks star Duane Brown arrested on gun charges at LAX

Duane Brown, a former offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, has been arrested. The free agent tackle was reportedly trying to bring a gun through airport security at Los Angeles International Airport.

Law enforcement reportedly told TMZ that Brown had the gun in his luggage while trying to get through security. The gun was reportedly unloaded, but the police were called immediately.

TMZ @TMZ The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. tmz.com/2022/07/09/dua… The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. tmz.com/2022/07/09/dua…

Brown was arrested on the spot and taken into custody. A video was taken of the arrest.

Brown is a former Pro Bowler as he was selected for the game five times. He was also named an All-Pro once over his 14-year career.

Brown was charged with possession of a concealed firearm, according to TMZ. This is a still-developing story, but Brown has reportedly been taken in for processing.

Duane Brown's career and previous NFL gun charges

Duane Brown was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2008 and started 133 games for the franchise before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He started 70 games for the Seahawks and is currently a free agent. He made the All-Pro Team once and the Pro Bowl five times

Since 2000, there have been a number of arrests in the NFL, many of them due to gun issues. There were plenty of arrests prior to 2000, but this list only dates back that far.

Duane Brown is the latest on that list, but it's unclear how much punishment he will face. Here are some players who were arrested for assault with a gun:

Elvis Dumervil (2012)

Rolando McClain (2011)

Jeremy Bridges (2007)

Leonardo Carson (2002)

Aaron Berry (2012)

Damien Wilson (2017)

Darius Philon (2019)

T.J. Slaughter (2003)

In 2012, Kiante Tripp was arrested for burglary with a gun. In 2007, Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested for coercion with a gun.

Quite a few NFL athletes have been arrested for drug and gun issues:

Muhsin Muhammad (2002)

Fred Lance (2000)

Laurence Maroney (2011)

Johnathan Sullivan (2006)

Mike Goodson (2013)

Letroy Guion (2015)

D'Onta Foreman (2017)

Mark Walton (2019)

Alex Collins (2019)

Daniel Ross (2019)

NFL Rumors @nflrums

Brown was listed as a top 10 free agent remaining. The ex #Seahawks OT Duane Brown was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle and was then driven to jail for possible weapon charges.Brown was listed as a top 10 free agent remaining. The ex #Seahawks OT Duane Brown was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle and was then driven to jail for possible weapon charges.Brown was listed as a top 10 free agent remaining.

Several others have been arrested for a DUI with a gun:

Josh Huff (2016)

Daryl Worley (2018)

Jayron Kearse (2019)

Ed Oliver (2020)

Steve McNair (2003)

Joseph Jefferson (2003)

Corey Fuller was arrested in 2004 for gambling with a gun. These players have all faced gun charges, too:

Jabar Gaffney (2006)

Plaxico Burress (2008)

Deon Anderson (2010)

Aqib Talib (2011)

Adolphus Washington (2017)

Marshon Lattimore (2021)

Frank Clark (2021)

Cody Latimer (2020)

Quinnen Williams (2020)

Frank Clark (2021)

Aldon Smith (2013)

Chris Johnson (2015)

Nigel Bradham (2016)

Duane Brown (2022)

It's unclear what, if any, penalty Duane Brown will face from the league or the Los Angeles Police Department, but he does join a long list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far