Former Steelers star confronts Ravens over concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against Justin Tucker

On Saturday, Baltimore Ravens placekicker, Justin Tucker is at the center of controversy after fresh allegations of sexual misconduct were reported by the Baltimore Banner on Saturday. In reference to this, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown publicly confronted the Ravens on X.

Reposting investigative reporter Justin Fenton's tweet, AB wrote:

"Why is he still on the team, Ravens?"

Alongside his post, the former Steelers star used the hashtag "CTESPN." The "CTESPN" platform mocks ESPN, while CTE stands for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

In the new report, three additional massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. This makes the total number of accusers to nine.

A report from the Baltimore Banner says the incidents happened between 2012 and 2016 at high-end spas. One woman said Tucker touched her inappropriately and left bodily fluids on the massage table.

Others accused him of exposing himself, brushing against therapists, and acting inappropriately during sessions.

Two Baltimore wellness centers, Ojas and Studio 921, responded to complaints about Tucker.

A massage therapist from QG Spa, referred to as "M" for privacy, wrote a letter in 2015 about her concerns. She said Tucker repeatedly exposed himself. Adding, "M," said that the Ravens kicker ignored her attempts to set boundaries. So much so that in one session, she found bodily fluids on the sheets.

Another therapist, "A," shared that Tucker’s behavior made her feel uneasy. She also felt guilty for not speaking up before. "A" also said that he frequently exposed himself and did not follow professional rules.

A third therapist, "T," said she found a sticky substance on the massage table after a session with Tucker.

However, Justin Tucker has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior made by several massage therapists. In a statement released on X, Tucker described the accusations as "unequivocally false."

Baltimore Ravens face tough decision on Justin Tucker over sexual misconduct allegations

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are "monitoring the situation."

As reported by Sports Illustrated, insiders suggest a potential release could come as soon as March. If the team releases Justin Tucker before then, it could cost them more in salary cap space. But if more accusations come up, they may have to act sooner.

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have dealt with a scandal. In 2014, they had to release player Ray Rice after a video showed him attacking his fiancée.

Now, they must decide if they will keep Tucker or let him go. Whatever they choose, it will have a big impact on both Tucker’s career and the team’s future.

