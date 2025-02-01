Ravens' Justin Tucker faces fresh misconduct allegations: Report

Justin Tucker is now facing a fresh set of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from three additional massage therapists. This adds to previous claims made by six other women, bringing the total number of accusers to nine.

As reported by the Baltimore Banner, the latest allegations described by one of the three women accused Tucker of making unwanted physical contact and leaving bodily fluids on the massage table.

The incidents allegedly happened between 2012 and 2016 at high-end spas and wellness centers, which included showing genitals, brushing women with an exposed penis, and alleged ejaculation on the massage table after three of his treatments.

These mirror previous accusations made by six other therapists. Two wellness centers—Ojas and Studio 921 took decisive actions after complaints came to light. Here's what one woman, who worked at the luxurious men's spa, QG narrated in a letter from 2015, which was reviewed by The Baltimore Banner on Friday.

"At this time no longer feel comfortable working on Justin Tucker.

"He has made it a point in previous sessions to expose his erect genitals to me by untucking my drapes, regardless of how many times I have to redrape him and tell him he is messing up my drapes.

"He has done so again in our most recent appointment of 5/18/2015.

"In his most recent appointment, he made it a point to run his fingers along my inner thigh. Even after abruptly moving away from him, moving his arm back onto the table and asking him if he would like to pull his arm down on the side of the table, he had ignored me. He did this to me twice."

"This had happened at the end of the session as I was closing it out so the session ended anyways. This put me in a very compromising and uncomfortable situation. Upon cleaning up his sheets afterwards, there was a large spot of ejaculation on my bottom sheet, right where his genitals would have been while laying on the table."

"As a professional in this field, it has been reported that Justin Tucker upholds a reputation of exposing himself amongst therapists in the past & with past therapists I have worked with. I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to The QG, but as an employee of The QG who has tolerated the previous interactions with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him."

To which, a supervisor signed the letter and confirmed the complaint. This particular woman is being dubbed as "M" by the publication for privacy. She shared her story for the first time on Friday and opened up about how she initially feared retaliation and kept silent about the incidents.

Another former massage therapist, "A" also came forward to share and recalled how his actions left her feeling guilty for not speaking up sooner. A remembered how the client repeatedly exposed himself during massages and made her uncomfortable by brushing against her legs. She didn't report it because she wanted to stay professional and in control.

Other massage therapists, like T, who also worked at the same place, have shared similar stories. T remembered finding a sticky substance on the sheets after a massage with the client, which she believed to be ejaculate.

Justin Tucker's legal team has spoken up about the fresh allegations

Justin Tucker’s legal team has denied the accusations against him. On Friday, his lawyers repeated that Tucker did nothing wrong and called the claims "false" and "hurtful."

Justin Tucker himself took to X to write:

"These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family."

A spokesperson for the Ravens said they take such accusations seriously and will continue to look into the situation. The NFL also promised to review the matter.

