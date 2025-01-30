Ravens' Justin Tucker breaks silence after sexual assault allegations

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of sexual assault by six massage therapists who worked with him from 2012 through 2016, according to a Baltimore Banner report on Thursday. The veteran broke silence on the accusations with a statement denying everything he's accused of.

Tucker started saying that the allegations in The Baltimore Banner report are "unequivocally false" before addressing some of the accusations they reported, including Tucker being banned from two spas due to his alleged antics.

“Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that | was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”

Justin Tucker joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 without knowing he would become one of the greatest kickers of all time. These situations allegedly happened in the span of four years after he signed with the AFC North franchise and even during the team's Super Bowl run.

His lawyers denied all the accusations, calling them "impossible to prove" and rejecting the idea that he was ever banned from one of these centers.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described,” Tucker's lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

The Ravens are in the middle of the offseason now and the league has gotten to work to clarify this situation.

NFL, Ravens react to serious allegations against Justin Tucker

Shortly after the allegations saw the light, the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens reacted. Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun shared statements from the two organizations. First, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy revealed the league is hearing about these stories now.

"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

The Ravens said they are monitoring the situation.

"We are aware of the Baltimore Banner's story regarding Justin Tucker. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

This is a serious matter and that could affect th rest of Tucker's career.

