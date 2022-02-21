"He'd would love to have him run that offense" - Former Super Bowl winner names Brown HC's ideal QB in Cleveland

According to former Super Bowl champion Greg Jennings, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would love to have Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins run the offense for the Browns.

Jennings, a former wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, spoke on First Things First.

He stated that Baker Mayfield has had too many ups and downs while saying that having Cousins under center for the AFC team would be a step up.

"Kevin Stefanski coming over from the Minnesota Vikings took the head coach's job obviously, right now he's saying all the right things about Baker Mayfield but he has a great relationship with Kirk Cousins and he would love to have Kirk Cousins run that offense because he knows that's a step up."

"Kirk Cousins may not be like top five, but they can win and they can win convincingly with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and I believe that is a person or a name that they're going to be looking at Chris. But yeah, I would look elsewhere as well. Baker Mayfield has not proven to be the answer in Cleveland, he has had some success, but he's had too many of lows in his career so far, and they can't have that at the quarterback position when you have that amount of talent surrounding your quarterback."

Would Cousins be a good fit in Cleveland?

Could Kirk Cousins be on his way to Cleveland?

Cousins would be a good fit for the Browns. However, it is unlikely that the Vikings would let him go, even though he is in the last year of his contract. But if they do, Cleveland will be getting an upgrade over Baker Mayfield.

Kirk Cousins vs Cardinals:🟣 3 touchdowns🟣 1 incompletion 🟣 158.3 passer rating (perfect) https://t.co/RMRr7sE1C2

Despite the Vikings missing the playoffs, Cousins had himself a decent year, throwing for 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Compare that to Mayfield's 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and fans get an idea of what Cousins could bring to the AFC team.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX 3 interceptions for Baker Mayfield in the 1st half of tonight's game. 3 interceptions for Baker Mayfield in the 1st half of tonight's game. https://t.co/0WlLuWt2nK

Cousins could take advantage of the talent on the roster for the Browns. With running back Nick Chubb and weapons on the outside like Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cousins could push the Browns into the playoffs.

That's without even mentioning the great defense that Cleveland has as well.

With several quarterbacks looking to be at new teams this offseason, not many would have thought as the Browns as a possible destination for Cousins. Time will tell if the move is made.

