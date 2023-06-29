LeSean McCoy, Tom Brady’s former teammate, believes that it’s time for the New England Patriots to move on from long-time head coach Bill Belichick.

He said in a recent episode of FS1’s Speak:

"It's over. The Patriots’ run is over with. I think what's holding them back is Bill Belichick. His time has come. It's time to go; move on. You did a great job, you and Tom (Brady). Well, Tom did it when he was there. Now that time is over with. I'm being serious."

The two-time Super Bowl winner said this in response to a quote from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He spoke to the media during an event at the team’s Socios Field House.

Then, according to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin chimed in when Kraft expressed his excitement for the 2023 season.

Rubin said to Kraft:

“One thing I know about you, you won’t be satisfied if one thing doesn’t happen, right? What’s it that makes it all worthwhile?”

Kraft replied without hesitation:

“Number seven”

Those words meant that Kraft hopes to add to their Vince Lombardi Trophy collection in the upcoming season. The Brady-Belichick partnership produced six Super Bowls for the Patriots from 2001 to 2018.

From that vantage point, Speak co-host Emmanuel Acho asked the panel:

"What's holding the Patriots back from (Super Bowl title) number seven?"

McCoy gave his initial thoughts before adding:

"Then I look at just, overall, and they're at a division they used to dominate. Now, they are the worst team in the division. So, when you ask this question, I'm trying to be serious, like, you gonna win seven championships, like, are you into the playoffs again? That's a true question, are you?"

"I don't see no playmaker. I don't see no skill players. I don't see it. I thought they drafted well this year, but I just think it's time for Bill Belichick. His time has come, and it always happens like this. I mean, you see great players; they get older. Guess some coaches, they get older, and I think his time is over."

Belichick and the Patriots haven’t been the same post-Tom Brady

Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the franchise to victory in Super Bowl LV. That triumph gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl title and McCoy’s second.

Conversely, the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Tom Brady’s departure. They had one postseason game but lost by 30 points to their division rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots also had two losing records over the last three seasons.

Therefore, Brady has a leg up in the debate of who mattered more during the New England Patriots' dominant run for almost two decades. No wonder McCoy sees a solution to the team’s woes.

He closed his argument:

"Unless Tom Brady's coming back. You know what he is with Tom Brady. But the question is, do you know who he is without Tom Brady?"

