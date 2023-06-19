Dak Prescott is entering the 2023 with plenty of pressure on his shoulders after his dip in performance last year, culminating in an awful elimination to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

The calls for him to be replaced came in just as the Cowboys season ended last year, but after the angry boiled down, it was clear that there was no way for Prescott to leave Dallas - not only because he's a great quarterback, but it would also be incredibly hard for the franchise to move him.

And the arrow is pointing up for him in 2023, with the arrival of Brandin Cooks to bolster even more a receiving group that already had CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Now, Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho believes that he's going to have the best year of his career:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I think Dak Prescott will have the best year of his career this year. He has never thrown for 5000 yards - I think he will eclipse that mark this year. I think about the explosion of the Cowboys' offense: this is the most explosive offense Dak Prescott would have had if not 2016, but even in 2016, I don't see the Cowboys having what they have now… Most importantly, when's the last time Dak had an offseason that was clean? This offseason, in my mind, is going to be a clean one.

Dak Prescott's contract: how much will the Cowboys quarterback make in 2023?

He's entering the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this the franchise's plan.

Dak will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

Poll : 0 votes