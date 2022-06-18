Former MMA star hilariously mocks Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has dominated the headlines over the last few weeks after his much-publicised tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. As of yet, nothing has materialised, however, it has got the NFL talking about the possibility of a Kaepernick return and possible destinations.

Kap remains a divisive cultural figure, so obviously the idea of him soon taking to the NFL field has not been welcomed by all fans. Some who have remained vocal in their criticism of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

One individual who is not part of the Kaepernick fan club is former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. While the rumours surrounding the former Niners future continue to swirl, no team as of yet has placed a contract in front of the 34 year-old QB.

This has led Ortiz, a long-time critic of Kap, to suggest a potential return as part of the Carolina Top Cats’. The cheerleading affiliate of the Carolina Panthers. Ortiz went as far as to tweet a photoshopped picture of Kap in the Top Cats uniform:

The selection of the Carolina Topcats may not have been a coincidence, as just last month they hired Justine Simone Lindsay as the first ever transgender cheerleader in National Football League history.

Ortiz and his long-running beef with Colin Kaepernick

Tito Ortiz has been an outspoken critic of Kap, dating all the way back to his initial protests in 2016. At the time, Ortiz spoke out against Kaepernick for his decision to kneel during the national anthem. While appearing on the Power 106 radio show to speak in support of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Ortiz was asked about his thoughts on Kap and said:

"I'd slap the f*** out of that guy. It turned me off football, I don't watch football anymore because of him, it just turns me off, man."

As the years have passed, Ortiz has clearly not mellowed out when it comes to his opinion of Kaepernick, and he received a mixed response on Twitter for his latest dig at the veteran signal caller.

One word was enough for this Twitter user to describe the tweet from Ortiz:

Whereas, this user provided a backhanded compliment to the former UFC champion in his tweet, and one that he would be very unlikely to repeat to Ortiz's face, should he ever have the opportunity:

Mark Cavanagh @cav9mm @titoortiz You’ve never been known for your wit or intellect to be fair Tito…. @titoortiz You’ve never been known for your wit or intellect to be fair Tito….

Whenever it comes to Kap, everyone has an opinion and very few assume the middle ground, lurching from one extreme to the other. This offseason has provided hope for the fans of the former 49er, while reenergising his vocal critics. As each day passes, with no further news, we creep closer towards never seeing Kap play another down in the league.

For some that is heartbreaking news, for others it is worth celebrating.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kaepernick ever play in the NFL again? Absolutely Not a chance 0 votes so far