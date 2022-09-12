Former Washington Commanders star sentenced to three months of house arrest for reckless driving that led to death of his girlfriend

Former Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett was given a sentence of three months for reckless driving stemming from a car accident in December last year, killing his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Peters. Everett was sentenced in Loudoun County General District Court. He also had his driver's license suspended for six months.

He was given a year of house arrest but had nine months reduced from his sentence.

Neal Augenstein @AugensteinWTOP BREAKING: Former Washington football player Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for reckless driving in the 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters. Judge Deborah Welsh called "a tragic accident." BREAKING: Former Washington football player Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest for reckless driving in the 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters. Judge Deborah Welsh called "a tragic accident." https://t.co/wqBKBnVFQ0

He must also pay a fine of $2,500 and do 100 hours of community service as part of his sentence. The former Washington safety pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving in July. Everett initially faced up to a year in prison for his actions.

The former NFL safety was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter following an investigation that concluded that he was driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Everett lost control of his car and hit some trees. The vehicle rolled over with Peters also in the car. She died at a nearby hospital.

michael phillips @michaelpRTD



richmond.com/sports/profess… Lots of details in here, but probably most important is that Deshazor Everett was not driving 90 mph at the time of the crash, as was initially reported off black box data. Lots of details in here, but probably most important is that Deshazor Everett was not driving 90 mph at the time of the crash, as was initially reported off black box data. richmond.com/sports/profess…

Per the Richmond Times-Dispatch, evidence was shown during Everett's sentencing that information from his car's black box led officials to project that he was traveling between 65-69 miles an hour. He did not have narcotics or alcohol in his system. Everett was treated for serious injuries and released from the hospital days after the accident.

Deshazor Everett and his career with the Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Football Team

Everett played all seven seasons in the NFL with the Commanders as a defensive back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers initially signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2015, but he never played a down for the team.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Buccaneers cut Deshazor Everett, cut Derrick Wells with non-football injury designation Buccaneers cut Deshazor Everett, cut Derrick Wells with non-football injury designation

He played in 89 games for the Commanders and had 170 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. In his time with Washington, he primarily played on special teams. Everett played college football at Texas A&M with the Aggies.

