Frank Reich addresses 'heart-pounding disappointment' after failed Panthers stint to kick off Bryce Young era

It was announced earlier this morning that the Carolina Panthers have fired Frank Reich, their head coach. Owner David Tepper was reportedly extremely frustrated with the team's 1-10 start to the season and made the decision to let Reich go after just 11 games into his tenure.

There were rumors circulating in the league that Frank Reich might be fired after the current season, but no one expected that he would be let go after only 11 games. After he was terminated by the organization, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback expressed his disappointment over the situation.

Here's what Reich told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer:

"There’s a heart-pounding disappointment in not hitting the marks that we needed to hit to keep this going and try to get it turned around. It hurts me for the guys, the team, the coaches, and the fans.”

"It was a great opportunity. The way the doors opened up for it was amazing. But there’s not always a storybook ending."

Frank Reich also hinted that he may not coach any further in the NFL. He said:

“This is probably the final chapter of my NFL journey.”

Reich's tenure of just 11 games is one of the shortest head coaching stints in NFL history. He also became the first-ever head coach since 1970 to get fired in back-to-back seasons as last season he was let go by the Indianapolis Colts.

It is uncertain what the future holds for Frank Reich. He believes that his time in the NFL may be over for good. However, if a lucrative offer in college football presents itself, he may be persuaded to consider it, as there are some good opportunities available.

David Tepper needs to find the perfect replacement for Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

A few weeks ago it was reported that both Reich and the Panthers' front office wanted to draft C.J. Stroud instead of Bryce Young with the first overall pick. However, owner David Tepper urged them to draft the Alabama quarterback and so far things haven't worked out well.

With Reich now gone, Tepper needs to find the perfect replacement who can bring the best out of the young quarterback. The Panthers' roster isn't good and the franchise needs to make smart decisions in the upcoming draft as well as in the free agency.

The Chicago Bears have their first-round pick next year which they could likely use to draft Caleb Williams. As a result, there is extra pressure on both Tepper and Young to dig themselves out of this tough situation.