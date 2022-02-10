"Frankfurt Jaguars here we come!" - NFL fans react to the league expanding to Germany

The NFL loves to use Super Bowl week to make huge announcements. That continued in 2022 as the league announced it will be heading to Germany for a total of four games between 2022-2025.

This was rumored to have been in the works for some time, but the COVID-19 pandemic likely put a halt to the plans. The league revealed Munich and Frankfurt to be the two German cities getting games in this initial German run.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Munich will host a game in 2022, and there will be four total games in Germany over 4 years — two in Munich, two in Frankfurt. In addition, there will be a game in Mexico this coming season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Munich will host a game in 2022, and there will be four total games in Germany over 4 years — two in Munich, two in Frankfurt. In addition, there will be a game in Mexico this coming season.

This is big news as it now expands the league's international schedule to Germany, England, and Mexico. The NFL is clearly trying to grow its reach and annual games all over the globe will help accomplish that goal.

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media in a variety of ways. One in particular was excited about the fact the Jacksonville Jaguars could continue their globe-trotting ways to build excitement in Germany.

Daniel Freer⚔ @DWF57 Sportschau @sportschau Die ersten regulären NFL-Spiele auf deutschem Boden!



2022 + 2024 in München

2023 + 2025 in Frankfurt



#NFL Die ersten regulären NFL-Spiele auf deutschem Boden!2022 + 2024 in München2023 + 2025 in Frankfurt #NFL inDeutschland 🏉 Die ersten regulären NFL-Spiele auf deutschem Boden!✅ 2022 + 2024 in München✅ 2023 + 2025 in Frankfurt#NFL #NFLinDeutschland https://t.co/8vmwjvfYpl Frankfurt Jaguars here we come! NFL will play regular season games in Germany starting next year twitter.com/sportschau/sta… Frankfurt Jaguars here we come! NFL will play regular season games in Germany starting next year twitter.com/sportschau/sta…

The addition of another country should mean more teams are playing at least one game abroad on an annual basis.

NFL fans react to the German expansion

Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI

But not all fans are excited. One Twitter user was quick to point out that teams are being forced to play away from their home stadiums.

Another claimed that true fans were not pleased with this move.

Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 @BenMorrissey16 @naeriface @JradRabel The NFL has been doing games in England for years. Apparently they’re now expanding into Germany. Real NFL fans pretty much universally hate this @naeriface @JradRabel The NFL has been doing games in England for years. Apparently they’re now expanding into Germany. Real NFL fans pretty much universally hate this

But many have positively welcomed the news as well.

ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕡 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓼-𝓝𝓮𝓰𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓮 @ChipperAN @UrinatingTree Huge fans in Germany. I was at Oktoberfest in 2019 w/ a buddy & the German guys at our table started asking us about the NFL. Turned out they were Saints fans & were super into fantasy football as well. @UrinatingTree Huge fans in Germany. I was at Oktoberfest in 2019 w/ a buddy & the German guys at our table started asking us about the NFL. Turned out they were Saints fans & were super into fantasy football as well.

Matthew @RealMBB Germany goes harder for the NFL than the U.K. so this was long overdue. Germany goes harder for the NFL than the U.K. so this was long overdue.

The NFL is truly becoming a global game and there is a large American presence in Germany as well. The country also had NFL Europe teams back when developmental league was in place.

NHLUniTracker @NhlUni Why do I ask? Well, the NFL is supposedly going to play some games in Germany and, in all honesty, I just want this team to come back. Why do I ask? Well, the NFL is supposedly going to play some games in Germany and, in all honesty, I just want this team to come back. https://t.co/TZirr4Q7dq

The game is growing, whether fans like it or not. It is fair to be upset when a team loses a home game due to the game heading overseas. However, the addition of a 17th regular season game could mean teams that end up with nine home games will have one head abroad.

aiyana brrr @nobetsonthejets So if I go to nfl games in Germany, I’ll be combining two things I love. Football and travel. If I drink a margarita at that game, I will be whole So if I go to nfl games in Germany, I’ll be combining two things I love. Football and travel. If I drink a margarita at that game, I will be whole

Also Read Article Continues below

That seems like a fair consolation to make everyone happy. The league is now going to Germany on an annual basis. The only question now is which country will be next as the global reach of the league keeps on expanding.

Edited by shilpa17.ram