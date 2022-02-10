"Frankfurt Jaguars here we come!" - NFL fans react to the league expanding to Germany

The NFL loves to use Super Bowl week to make huge announcements. That continued in 2022 as the league announced it will be heading to Germany for a total of four games between 2022-2025.
This was rumored to have been in the works for some time, but the COVID-19 pandemic likely put a halt to the plans. The league revealed Munich and Frankfurt to be the two German cities getting games in this initial German run.
This is big news as it now expands the league's international schedule to Germany, England, and Mexico. The NFL is clearly trying to grow its reach and annual games all over the globe will help accomplish that goal.
Fans have been reacting to the news on social media in a variety of ways. One in particular was excited about the fact the Jacksonville Jaguars could continue their globe-trotting ways to build excitement in Germany.
The addition of another country should mean more teams are playing at least one game abroad on an annual basis.
NFL fans react to the German expansion
But not all fans are excited. One Twitter user was quick to point out that teams are being forced to play away from their home stadiums.
Another claimed that true fans were not pleased with this move.
But many have positively welcomed the news as well.
The NFL is truly becoming a global game and there is a large American presence in Germany as well. The country also had NFL Europe teams back when developmental league was in place.
The game is growing, whether fans like it or not. It is fair to be upset when a team loses a home game due to the game heading overseas. However, the addition of a 17th regular season game could mean teams that end up with nine home games will have one head abroad.
That seems like a fair consolation to make everyone happy. The league is now going to Germany on an annual basis. The only question now is which country will be next as the global reach of the league keeps on expanding.