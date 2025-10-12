"Fraudulent Jaguars team": NFL fans react to Sam Darnold and Seahawks beating Trevor Lawrence's team 20-12

Sam Darnold impressed on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks defeated Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars to go 4-2. The Seahawks ground out their ninth straight win on the road, beating the Jaguars, who were fresh off a Monday night upset against the Chiefs.

The 20-12 result has been generating different reactions from NFL fans on social media, particularly X. It Girl wrote:

“Can’t believe we lost to this fraudulent Jaguars team.”

It girl @deeedooB @NFL @Seahawks Can't believe we lost to this fraudulent Jaguars team 🥺

Jason Krump also wrote:

“Imagine where the Seahawks would be if they can win at home.”

Jason Krump @JasonKrump @NFL @Seahawks Imagine where the Seahawks would be if they can win at home?

TB EGO commented:

“Jags couldn’t handle playing a real QB this week.”

Rick also wrote:

“Seattle is a fun team to watch. Sam Donald is building off what he did last year with Vikings (minus the playoffs). Jaxon Smith has proven to be a top 5 WR in the NFL, and their defense is strong when healthy.”

Rod Guy added:

“Congrats Seahawks and their fans. You guys kicked our ass.”

Paris Lytle wrote:

“Seattle overachieving. Vikings from 2024 alert. He’s still Sam Darnold.”

Both teams brought their aces in defensive play, with their respective offenses doing all possible to create explosive plays. However, the Jaguars’ offense had the biggest challenge, faced with the Seahawks’ impenetrable wall of a defense.

Trevor Lawrence’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Lawrence was mostly kept at bay by the Seahawks, forcing him to have a very minimal impact on the game. He finished with 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback was hit 16 times in the game, and he was also sacked seven times.

The former Clemson standout has not been sacked so much in a game since he was drafted by the Jaguars in 2021. The most sacks he had suffered in a game prior to Sunday were five, with that happening in three separate games.

The Jaguars have experienced better outings on offense this season with Trevor Lawrence under center. Most notably, he led Jacksonville to an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday.

In that game, he completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. However, it was on the ground that he created the most impact, rushing for 54 yards and two scores on 10 carries. The Jaguars fans will be hoping for another performance like that when their team faces the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

The Jaguars are currently 4-2, with their hopes of a playoff berth still very much alive.

