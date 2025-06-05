Fred Warner drops 2-word wholesome message after 'magical' Disneyland visit with wife Sydney and kid Beau

Fred Warner is enjoying his offseason with his family and recently joined his family on vacation in Disneyland. On Tuesday, Sydney Warner shared a post of her vacation with her son and her husband on her Instagram account.

Ad

She posted a slew of pictures and videos of the memorable outing. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, she reflected on her outing, writing:

"a magical weekend 💫♥️🐭 #disneyland #disney"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Warner reacted to the post, writing:

"My babiesss!!"

Fred Warner drops message after 'magical' Disneyland visit with wife Sydney and kid Beau/@sydneywarner

Sydney Warner posted a family picture posing by the side of a Lightning McQueen car. She styled for the outing a white crop top and black shorts, wearing them with white shoes. She also wore a Minnie Mouse hairband and goggles. While Fred Warner sported a casual black t-shirt and black shorts, with black shoes.

Ad

One more picture caught the people’s attention, which was their son, Beau Anthony. The little boy, in a diaper, was seen watching the cartoon characters on the wall while standing on a bed. He was seen trying to touch Nemo while there were also the Toy Story characters’ images on the side.

Fred Warner and Sydney welcomed their first baby, a son, last year in March. The pair have been together since 2020, and just a year later in 2021, Warner proposed to her for marriage. They tied the knot on June 25, 2022, and later this month, they will celebrate their third marriage anniversary.

Ad

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney joins the 49ers LB at his practice session with son Beau

On May 18, Sydney Warner shared a short video on her Instagram account. She posted a mini vlog of her and Beau joining the 49ers Linebacker during his practice session. Sharing the post, Mrs. Warner wrote in the caption:

"come with us to dadas football camp 🏈 #momlife #vlog #dayinthelife #49ers"

Ad

Ad

The clip gives a rare glimpse into the life of Sydney Warner. She captured the moment from her house while heading for the venue of the practice session. She then even included the clip of driving to the venue, and then some adorable clips of little Beau playing football with his father.

Fred Warner is meanwhile preparing for his new season with the 49ers, the team he has been playing for since 2018. The NFL team will officially start the new season on Monday, September 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.