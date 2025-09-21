Fred Warner's wife Sydney announces baby No. 2 hours before 49ers Week 3 clash vs. Cardinals

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shared on Instagram on Sunday that they are expecting their second baby in 2026.“Baby Warner 2 coming, 2026. Living the best days of our lives,&quot; Sydney wrote.Sydney added a bible verse.&quot;Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart. Jeremiah 1:5,&quot; Sydney wrote.She also posted black and white photos from a maternity shoot, showing Fred holding the ultrasound picture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple had their first baby, a son named Beau Anthony, on March 7, 2024. He was born through a cesarean section because he was in a breech position.Fred and Sydney were &quot;over the moon&quot; after Beau's birth and could not wait to get him home from the hospital and &quot;start their new life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney shared the news about baby No. 2 ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams are 2-0.Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham's wives sent special message to Fred Warner's spouse SydneyAfter Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, announced baby No. 2 on Sunday, Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, and Jarrett Stidham's spouse, Kennedy, wished her well.&quot;Yay!!! Congratulations,&quot; Jenna wrote.&quot;so happy for yallll!!!!!&quot; Kennedy commented.More partners and ex-partners of NFL players joined in, including Will Levis' ex-girlfriend, Victoria Fuller, and Sterling Shepard's fiancée, Carolyn Estephany.&quot;So happy for yall ❤️❤️❤️ Congrats to my ppl. Most STUNNING family!!&quot; Fuller wrote.&quot;Omg honeys congrats!!&quot; Estephany commented.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydneywarner)Sydney and Fred met in 2020, and got engaged in May 2021. The couple tied the knot in California on June 25, 2022.Fred has been playing for the San Francisco 49ers since 2018 after he was selected in the third round that year. The 2025 season is his eighth campaign with the team.