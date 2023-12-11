Fred Warner got into a late-game fight with DK Metcalf as the San Francisco 49ers won 28-16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

It began when the linebacker intercepted Drew Lock and looked to progress further, but the wide receiver caught up with him and tackled him on a lateral attempt. The two then exchanged heinous acts, causing a bench-clearing scuffle:

Metcalf was ultimately expelled from the game for his role in the fight. But that was not the worst blow he received.

Warner's wife Sydney then proceeded to condemn him in a since-deleted Instagram Story that read:

"A piece of TRASHiana."

Sydney Warner condemns DK Metcalf

The night was historic for the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler Fred Warner, who surpassed Derek Smith for most consecutive seasons (6) with at least 100 tackles. His teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also made history of their own, breaking the league record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver and becoming the first SF wideout since 2014 to have consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, respectively.