Fred Warner’s wife Sydney celebrates 3rd anniversary with heartfelt tribute [PICS]

Fred Warner and Sydney celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker’s wife shared a romantic picture with her husband on Instagram.

Ad

Sydney posted a snap from their wedding day, where she can be seen dancing with her husband and shared a kiss. Both of them wore matching white outfits. She captioned the post:

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life! The luckiest woman in the world. I love you @fred_warner."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warner reshared the story on his Instagram account, along with an emotional message.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Best decision I've ever made..I love you," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney celebrates 3rd anniversary with heartfelt tribute /@ fred_warner

In another Instagram story, Sydney Warner shared a picture of the venue where she celebrated their anniversary.

Ad

"Anniversary brunch," she wrote in the caption.

Still from Sydney Warner's IG story/@sydneywarner

Fred Warner and Sydney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Vista, California, on June 25, 2022. The couple originally planned their wedding in Europe, but due to Warner's schedule and training camp, they decided to organize an intimate ceremony in the USA.

Ad

Back then, Sydney opened up about her wedding in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"It was extremely romantic and very secluded and private," she said. "And I think that's just kind of who we are as people. So, there was no question that had to be there."

Before their marriage, the pair reportedly dated for around two years. He proposed to her in May 2021, and after being engaged for over a year, they finally tied the knot.

Ad

Fred Warner’s wife shared an emotional post on Father's Day for the LB

On June 16, Sydney celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to the NFL LB on her Instagram account. She posted a few pictures and videos of Warner with their son, Beau Anthony, who was born in March 2024.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best Dada in the world. I don’t know how we got so lucky but boy are we thankful! Beau is the luckiest boy on earth. We love you so much ♥️ @fred_warner," she wrote.

Ad

Warner is entering his eighth season with the 49ers. He was their third-round pick in the 2018 draft and has since been playing for them. Earlier this year, he signed a three-year contract extension worth around $63 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.