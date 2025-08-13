Fred Warner’s wife Sydney drops 3-word message while recapping VIP suite memories from 49ers vs Broncos

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, attended the preseason game of the San Francisco 49ers against the Denver Broncos over the weekend. NFL teams started their preseason games last week, and Sydney offered a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram on Sunday.She posted a few snaps from the suite and also from the sidelines with her husband and son. In the caption, she expressed her excitement for the season.&quot;and it begins 🥰🏈&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Sydney Warner posed with her son, Beau Anthony, from the suite. She wore pants with &quot;49ers&quot; printed on them, paired with a white top. Her son donned a white T-shirt and green shorts with white shoes.Sydney posted the first two snaps with her son, followed by the third one from the sidelines with her husband and Beau. In the last slide, she posted a snap of her son.However, it was a disappointing start for the 49ers in the preseason. They had a 30-9 loss against the Broncos. Last season, the team struggled to make the playoffs but will be hoping to improve this season. They will next face the Las Vegas Raiders and then the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason before starting the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of training campBefore the preseason, Fred Warner's wife, Sydney and son, Beau, joined the NFL star at the training camp to support him. On July 28, she shared a short video of their outing. In the caption, she swooned about her husband.&quot;Training camp, but make it family time 🏈❤️ Watching our favorite guy chase greatness with our little MVP always in tow!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video featured a glimpse of Beau playing with his father on the field. Sydney wore a printed T-shirt with her husband’s picture on it. She styled her T-shirt with white denim shorts, white shoes and her hair in a ponytail. Little Beau wore an all-white outfit.This offseason, the couple enjoyed a vacation at Disney with their son, and last month watched a soccer game.Fred Warner and Sydney have been together for five years. They sparked the dating rumors in 2020 and got engaged a year later. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in California in June 2022 and two years later welcomed their first child.