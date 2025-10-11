  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Fred Warner's wife Sydney drops 'game changer' habit she has been enjoying during 2nd pregnancy

Fred Warner's wife Sydney drops 'game changer' habit she has been enjoying during 2nd pregnancy

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 11, 2025 06:34 GMT
Fred Warner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney (Image Source: Instagram/@sydneywarner)

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, has been enjoying her second pregnancy journey and offered a glimpse of her budding baby bump on social media. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post in September.

Ad

On Friday, she posted a mirror selfie after doing her exercise on her Instagram story. She posed in black gym pants and a blue top, styling her hair in a ponytail for her workout look.

She held her Stanley tumbler in one hand and shared the snap with a long caption in which she opened up about a habit that has become a "game-changer" during her pregnancy journey.

“Urging all mamas to keep working out through pregnancy if that’s in your regular schedule pre-pregnancy," Sydney wrote. "It’s a game changer. If I skip a day, I’m in pain, so this is the way I’m staying out of the chiropractor this pregnancy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Warner&#039;s wife Sydney @sydneywarner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney @sydneywarner

Fred Warner and Sydney became parents in 2024 when they welcomed their first child, Beau Anthony. The couple tied the knot in 2022.

Ad

They are expected to welcome their second child in 2026. The couple announced the good news with a joint Instagram post on September 21, sharing several pictures of themselves with their son, Beau. In the caption, Sydney wrote:

"Baby Warner #2 coming 2026 🤍✨ Living the best days of our lives 🙏🏽 ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5"
Ad
Fred Warner&#039;s wife Sydney /@sydneywarner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney /@sydneywarner

While pregnant, she still makes sure to attend her husband’s games to cheer him on this season. She attended the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month and offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram. She donned a red top with blue denim and white shoes and was joined by Beau to cheer for the NFL star.

Ad

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of a beach outing with son Beau

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shared a few pictures from a beach outing with her son, Beau, and her husband.

She posted four photos, including the first one where she posed with her back to the camera while holding Beau in her arms as she walked on the sand by the beachside. She wrote a four-word caption while sharing the pictures.

Ad
"these are the days," she wrote.

The second slide of the post includes a snap of her husband with their son, followed by a clip of Beau enjoying the beach outing in a white oversized T-shirt and pants.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications