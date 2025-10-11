Fred Warner's wife Sydney drops 'game changer' habit she has been enjoying during 2nd pregnancy

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, has been enjoying her second pregnancy journey and offered a glimpse of her budding baby bump on social media. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post in September.On Friday, she posted a mirror selfie after doing her exercise on her Instagram story. She posed in black gym pants and a blue top, styling her hair in a ponytail for her workout look.She held her Stanley tumbler in one hand and shared the snap with a long caption in which she opened up about a habit that has become a &quot;game-changer&quot; during her pregnancy journey.“Urging all mamas to keep working out through pregnancy if that’s in your regular schedule pre-pregnancy,&quot; Sydney wrote. &quot;It’s a game changer. If I skip a day, I’m in pain, so this is the way I’m staying out of the chiropractor this pregnancy.&quot;Fred Warner's wife Sydney @sydneywarnerFred Warner and Sydney became parents in 2024 when they welcomed their first child, Beau Anthony. The couple tied the knot in 2022.They are expected to welcome their second child in 2026. The couple announced the good news with a joint Instagram post on September 21, sharing several pictures of themselves with their son, Beau. In the caption, Sydney wrote:&quot;Baby Warner #2 coming 2026 🤍✨ Living the best days of our lives 🙏🏽 ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah 1:5&quot;Fred Warner's wife Sydney /@sydneywarnerWhile pregnant, she still makes sure to attend her husband’s games to cheer him on this season. She attended the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month and offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram. She donned a red top with blue denim and white shoes and was joined by Beau to cheer for the NFL star.Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of a beach outing with son BeauIn an Instagram post earlier this month, Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shared a few pictures from a beach outing with her son, Beau, and her husband.She posted four photos, including the first one where she posed with her back to the camera while holding Beau in her arms as she walked on the sand by the beachside. She wrote a four-word caption while sharing the pictures.&quot;these are the days,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second slide of the post includes a snap of her husband with their son, followed by a clip of Beau enjoying the beach outing in a white oversized T-shirt and pants.