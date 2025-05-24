Fred Warner's wife Sydney enjoys girls night with Will Levis' ex Victoria Fuller

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, was seen enjoying a dinner night with Will Levis' ex, Victoria Fuller. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker's wife spent time with the Bachelor alum, following her reported breakup with Lewis a month ago.

On Friday, Victoria Fuller shared a story on her Instagram account, posting a picture of Sydney raising a toast with their glass.

"My girl @sydneywarner" she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Later, Mrs. Warner reshared the story writing:

"Cackling till the break of dawn."

Will Levis' ex Victoria Fuller spotted enjoying date night with Fred Warner's wife, Sydney/@sydneywarner

Victoria Fuller and Will Levis parted ways in April, which was confirmed by multiple sources to Page Six. The pair had confirmed their relationship back in July 2024 after the American NFL QB shared a picture with the reality television star hugging her on a boat.

Fuller was supportive of the NFL star and was even spotted cheering for him during NFL games. Per reports, things did not work out between them, and they parted ways.

Sydney Warner beams with pride as husband Fred Warner inks contract extension with 49ers

In another Instagram story, Sydney Warner shared a picture of her husband, Fred Warner, signing an extension contract with the 49ers. The LB signed a three-year extension contract, continuing his journey with the team.

Mrs. Warner posted a picture with a caption that read:

"Our heart and soul" accompanied by three red heart emojis.

Sydney Warner beams with pride as husband Fred Warner inks contract extension with 49ers/@sydneywarner

Meanwhile, speaking of the deal, John Lynch said (via 49ers):

"Fred's leadership is exemplary and his approach to his craft is contagious. Fred sets the tone for our entire team with the consistency, speed and physicality with which he plays.

"Off the field, his passion, energy, and professionalism are second to none and truly embody what it means to be a Niner. We are extremely proud to get this extension done and lock Fred in for the future," he added.

Fred Warner has been playing with the 49ers since 2018. He has been having an impressive journey with them and was named the First Team All-Pro four times in his career.

Last season was, however, pretty disappointing for the Niners. They wrapped up with an overall result of 6-11 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the team will start the 2025 season on September 8 with a game against Seattle.

