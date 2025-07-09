Fred Warner's wife Sydney grows emotional while celebrating addition of new member to 'Warner family'

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, shared her excitement to welcome a new member to the family. On Monday, Fred's brother Troy broke the good news of him expecting a baby boy with his wife Bailee Warner.

Sydney reshared the post on her Instagram story on Tuesday along with a sweet caption.

"The Warner family is growing💙we cannot wait to meet Kenzo's little brother", Sydney wrote.

Fred Warner's wife Sydney, grows emotional while celebrating the addition of a new member to 'Warner family'/@sydneywarner

In another Instagram story, she shared a motivational quote.

"Guard your heart, protect your mind, think different, be different. Don’t follow the 'cool crowd' & control who you want to be!" Sydney wrote.

Still from Warner's wife Sydney' Instagram story/@sydneywarner

Meanwhile, on the field, last season was disappointing for Fred Warner and his team, the San Francisco 49ers. After losing the last four consecutive games of the season, the team finished with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs.

Warner is gearing up for his eighth season with the team. The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of her weekend outing

Fred Warner's wife spent the weekend on a farm, surrounded by lush green plants. In her Instagram post on Monday, she provided a glimpse of her outing.

"Dressing as: 💕💗💐💖💞🌸 a weekend in my version of paradise," she wrote.

Sydney wore a flowery gown, which she paired with white sandals and bracelets while posing in front of green plants. She shared another picture of her walking barefoot on the grass in a light blue checkered dress, which she styled with sunglasses.

Last week, she joined her husband for a soccer match and posted a few pictures on her Instagram.

"Football, family, and gratitude. Thankful for this unforgettable experience! 🇲🇽⚽✨Thank you, Mexico for the passion, the people and the pride," Sydney captioned the post.

Sydney and Warner cheered for Mexico in the game as they wore the team jerseys. Their son, Beau, who also donned a green jersey and had his father's football jersey No. 54 on the back.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Vista, California, after dating for a few years, and two years later, they were blessed with a baby boy.

