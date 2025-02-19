San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife Sydney welcomed their first son, Beau Anthony, in March. While Sydney has often opened up about the changes she has experienced, she recently discussed dealing with "post-pregnancy anxiety".

On Tuesday, Sydney Warner shared a brief message about her struggles with body image. She described the feeling on her Instagram Story as "really anxious and uncomfortable."

"Ever since having Beau I always get so nervous to take off my jacket in a workout class?" Sydney wrote. "I honestly have no idea what it is. In all my workouts before having him i wouldn't even think twice about just wearing my leggings and a sports bra, even when I (was) pregnant, i would have my full belly out and not think twice!

"But for whatever reason I get really anxious and uncomfortable now post pregnancy. Its like my subconscious is telling me to hide? Idk. All of that to say, today I took it off and it felt a little bit empowering? It’s a very small thing, but it really made it feel like I wasn’t holding back or 'hiding' myself. Idk weird thought but just thought id share that with any mommy's. Never let anything dull your sparkle. Even post pregnancy anxiety."

Fred Warner’s wife Sydney opens up about ‘post pregnancy anxiety’ battles (image credit: instagram/sydneywarner)

Fred Warner's wife Sydney revealed being proud 'Fred’s partner'

In December, Sydney Warner was interviewed by US Weekly where she talked about being a "teammate" to her husband, Fred Warner.

“You find your footing," Sydney said. "I think it took me a while to find my niche and where I felt comfortable being a wife, now a mother, a girlfriend at the time. Now I’m Fred’s partner and we’re a duo. That’s an amazing thing to say.

“As a team, we work really well together. It’s just nice being able to be a teammate with him and me finding my footing, as well. I think it’s just a timing thing. And it’s all worked out."

After spending four years as the coach of the New York Jets, Robert Saleh has officially returned to the San Francisco 49ers. Fred recently made his feelings clear on what he thinks of Saleh's 49ers reunion.

