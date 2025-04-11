  • home icon
  Fred Warner's wife Sydney reels in "serious FOMO" as Sterling Shepard attends Masters with GF Carolyn Estephany

Fred Warner's wife Sydney reels in "serious FOMO" as Sterling Shepard attends Masters with GF Carolyn Estephany

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 11, 2025 01:09 GMT
Fred Warner
Fred Warner's wife Sydney reels in "serious FOMO" as Sterling Shepard attends Masters with GF Carolyn Estephany (Getty, @sydneywarner/IG)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard showed up to the 2025 Masters in Augusta, Georgia with his girlfriend Carolyn Estephany. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife Sydney wished she could be there too.

On Thursday, Carolyn posted happy pictures from their day on Instagram and wrote:

"First time at The Masters go sports!"
Sydney sent a couple of comments on Estephany's post, one of which was:

“Okay serious FOMO."

She also wrote, “So fun" in a separate comment.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @caroesteph)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @caroesteph)

For The Masters, Sterling wore a dark blue polo shirt with a white collar and a light blue pocket on the left side. Meanwhile, Carolyn was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt, which featured a red diamond logo on the left chest.

This outing came just after Carolyn celebrated two years with Sterling. Dedicating a reel to the Bucs WR, she wrote:

"It took 2 weeks after meeting to make it official, they say when you know you know 😂 and we knew! 2 years of belly laughing later and here we are, so excited for many more, I love you mucho SS! ❤️☺️
Sterling Shepard was previously married to Chanel Iman. He shares two daughters with his ex-wife.

On the other hand, Carolyn has a son named Lion.

Sterling Shepard's GF Carolyn Estephany took pride in her first investment property

On April 2, Sterling Shepard's GF Carolyn Estephany stood proudly in front of a house, which was her first investment property.

In her Instagram post, she shared how special the moment was for her. She called the house a dream come true and a sign that believing in yourself, trusting God, and never giving up can make anything happen.

"I just want this to be a reminder that when you set your mind on something, believe in yourself and bet on yourself even when to the world you seem “🤪”, and put God first - you will achieve anything and everything your heart so desires," she wrote.
Carolyn talked about how owning a home was her top New Year’s resolution, and she made it happen. She wrapped up her post by thanking the people who helped her reach her goal.

Per her Instagram bio, Carolyn Estephany is an entrepreneur. She is also a model, promoting different brands on her social media accounts.

