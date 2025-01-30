Fred Warner set to restructure $95,200,000 deal as 49ers plan big for 2025: report

Linebacker Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers are set to rework his deal to allow the franchise to save plenty of money in cap space. After a tumultuous 2024 NFL season, the 49ers are set to make some decisions to enter a new season with bigger chances to add more talent to the roster.

According to X/Twitter user 49ers & NFL News 24/7, Warner's contract restructuring will save the NFC West team $12-plus million this offseason.

Fred Warner signed a five-year, $95,225,000 deal with the 49ers in 2021. He got a $12,320,000 signing bonus, $40,500,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $19,045,000. He's set to earn a base salary of $17,650,000 for the remaining two years of his contract.

Fred Warner was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft as the No. 70 overall pick by the Niners, and he made an immediate impact as soon as he landed in Levi's Stadium.

In 2024, he recorded 131 total tackles (76 solo and 55 assisted), one sack, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one touchdown amid a rocky season for the San Francisco 49ers.

This is Warner's second restructure and it remains to be seen if it'll be the last one.

Fred Warner's wife sparked Dre Greenlaw's exit rumors with heartfelt post

At the start of January, Fred Warner's wife Sydney Warner shared an Instagram post that worried several fans. She talked about her close relationship with linebacker Dre Greenlaw's fianceé Mikaela Gallagher, adding that she hoped they'd be back in San Francisco next season.

"What they don’t prepare you for as an NFL wife: the bonds you create with your girls 🫶🏽Football is family. To my sister from literally year 1. We came in this crazy football world together and here we are in year 7. To know you is to love you. Praying to the football gods that they keep us together. WE LOVE YOU @mikaelagallagher ♥️✨🏈"-Sydney Warner wrote in her Instagram caption

Fans didn't take this post lightly and some started thinking Warner was saying goodbye to Greenlaw and Gallagher. Greenlaw is a free agent this offseason.

The 49ers might go through some changes after a 6-11 record. They went from playing the Super Bowl to missing the playoffs despite keeping most of the roster.

Fred Warner and Co. hope to bounce back next season, but the challenge won't be easy.

