Fred Warner is a father for the first time. On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker and his wife Sydner welcomed their first child, son, Beau Anthony.

The couple posted on Instagram:

"The best day of our lives."

Elaborating further, they told PEOPLE, which first broke the news of the birth:

"Sydney's surgery went well. He’s a healthy boy! We’re over the moon and can’t wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life."

Sydney flew to Las Vegas with Beau Anthony in her womb to watch her husband play at Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the flight, she told PEOPLE of the then-impending experience:

"It's like a movie. You can't write this stuff. And we'll be able to have these memories forever, will be able to tell our son and show him pictures like of his mother pregnant with him and his dad, so excited to meet him, literally at the Super Bowl."

San Francisco 49ers restructure Fred Warner's contract: What does it mean?

The previous week also had some on-field Fred Warner news:

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported on Monday that the linebacker had restructured his contract, turning much of his 2024 base salary into incentives.

He was set to enter the penultimate year of a five year-extension he had signed in 2021.

According to Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn, it saves the 49ers at least $10 million in salary cap space.

That could potentially allow them to either extend another key defender in cornerback Charvarius Ward or restructure his own contract to free up another $9 million.

Meanwhile, with Dre Greenlaw set to miss the 2024-25 season because of a torn Achilles, a search for someone to complement Fred Warner is underway. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Lavonte David is a possible target.

The lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneer is one of three free agents in his team's linebacker corps, alongside Devin White and Shaquil Barrett.

He made $7.3 million the previous season, making the playoffs for just the fourth time, going as far as the Divisional Round.