Free Agency 2024: Insider notes on L’Jarius Sneed’s trade market, Chiefs first-round draft target and more

So what happens now that it looks as though the Kansas City Chiefs will place the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed? Would any of the teams ready to offer the cornerback a big-money contract in free agency be willing to trade for him? And who could the Super Bowl champions be looking at with the 32nd pick of the draft? Here are a few notes from Wednesday afternoon at the NFL Combine.

The possibility of L’Jarius Sneed receiving the franchise tag was something I mentioned during both articles I wrote on teams that were interested in the cornerback if he hit the free agent market. Now teams will not only be required to pony up a big contract but also fork over draft picks if they are interested in acquiring Sneed.

The overwhelming feeling is the Chiefs expect to be playing without Sneed in 2024 and rather than lose him in free agency and then receive a compensation pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll try and get a better pick in return this April.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of Wednesday morning word was the Atlanta Falcons, a team that was hot on Sneed’s trail if he hit free agency, are one franchise interested in potentially trading for the cornerback.

Chiefs are likely to draft an offensive tackle with their first-round pick

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Staying on the Chiefs, in my latest mock draft I had the team selecting left tackle Troy Fautanu of Washington with the final pick of round one. I’m told Jordan Morgan of Arizona is a tackle they would be happy with, should he fall to their spot.

Moving away from the Combine but staying at the offensive tackle spot, Travis Glover has been spoken about a bunch here in Indianapolis. I mentioned the Georgia State product as one of the biggest Combine snubs a few weeks ago and teams are lining up to meet with him at GSU pro-day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are the latest to show interest in a player many expect to be one of the few who were not invited to the Combine but will be selected in the draft.