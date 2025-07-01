"Frenemies": Browns' Denzel Ward shares cold message for Ja'Marr Chase during Paris Fashion Week

The excitement for the new season has been palpable among NFL players, particularly Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who commented on Ja'Marr Chase's off-field activities during Paris Fashion Week, sparking a football rivalry.

On Sunday, Chase and Ward attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in France. A day later, Ward shared an X post featuring his pictures with Chase from the fashion show. Along with the photos, Ward posted a cold message for the Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver, ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

"Our time will come: Frenemies. I’ll see you on the field. @Real10jayy__," Ward wrote.

The 2024 NFL season went pretty well for Ward, who appeared in a career-high 16 regular-season games. During a media interaction at the Browns minicamp on June 11, Ward talked about last season, saying:

"I do think last year probably was my best year. Yeah, I had some pretty good numbers, pretty good numbers. Felt good."

It would be interesting to see the on-field clash between off-field pals Ja'Marr Chase and Denzel Ward, because both of them are coming off career-high seasons.

Besides, while the offseason has been going well for the two in terms of training, Chase had to deal with a major personal tragedy as his Mercedes-Maybach was vandalized in Cincinnati last month.

Jim Schwartz opened up about his focus for 2025 NFL season with Denzel Ward

Jim Schwartz, the Browns' defensive coordinator, has expressed concern about Denzel Ward's troubles converting interceptions. During a news conference this month, Schwartz said that Ward had "made a big push" to turn his pass breakups into interceptions, which he lacked last season.

"Denzel got his hands on a lot of passes last year, and we need to convert more of those to interceptions," Schwartz said. "And that’s the difference between Pro Bowl and All-Pro — the game-changing plays. The PBU [pass breakup] is big for us.

"But we need to get more of the INTs [interceptions], and he’s made a big push to convert those to INTs and we need that to show on the field.”

Ward would like to continue his last season's performance in the upcoming season and focus on converting more interceptions for the team.

