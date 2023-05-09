It's been a difficult year for Matt Araiza, the punter who was taken in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Ariaza was cut by the team after rape accusations were levied against him. Evidence has now emerged that shows Matt Araiza was not present when the alleged assault took place.
Buffalo Bills cut Matt Araiza before the 2022 season
Matt Araiza's rape allegations came to light in August 2022 weeks before the start of the NFL season. After ten months the case was forwarded to the district attorney.
“Once inside, Araiza threw [the girl] onto the bed face first,” the lawsuit read. “[The girl] went in and in and out of consciousness while” suffering through “the horrific gang rape.” It lasted an hour and a half, the lawsuit read, before she “stumbled out of the room bloody and crying” in part because “multiple piercings had ripped through the skin during the attack.”
It was confirmed on December 7 that no criminal charges would follow. Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amidor said on the subject:
"The district attorney’s office concluded Araiza couldn’t have led the girl into the alleged gang rape because he had “left” the home at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the alleged gang rape would have occurred.
“He wasn’t even at the party anymore. In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened.”
The timeline prosecutors determined the incident occurred at 12.55 a.m., an hour and a half after Matt Araiza had left the party.
What next for Matt Araiza?
Ariaza did get one appearance in the preseason for the Bills before the case came to light. That punt against the Colts went 82 yards and resulted in a touchback.
Ariaza was known by the nickname "Punt God" after his college performances. His 79 punts in 2021 were third among all NCAA punters. He finished first in punting yards in 2021 for the NCAA, averaging 51.2 yards per punt.
Matt Ariaza was reported to have joined the Tijuana Galgos in February, however, this did not materialize.
Araiza is said to be looking to sign for an NFL team for the 2023 season, we will see if he is successful in his endeavours.
