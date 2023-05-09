It's been a difficult year for Matt Araiza, the punter who was taken in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Ariaza was cut by the team after rape accusations were levied against him. Evidence has now emerged that shows Matt Araiza was not present when the alleged assault took place.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Evidence instead show that the accuser was having consensual sex with several other men that night.



Araiza being… 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: New evidence now show that former #Bills Punter Matt Araiza was *NOT* present at the house when a woman alleged that he raped her, per @DanWetzel Evidence instead show that the accuser was having consensual sex with several other men that night.Araiza being… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: New evidence now show that former #Bills Punter Matt Araiza was *NOT* present at the house when a woman alleged that he raped her, per @DanWetzelEvidence instead show that the accuser was having consensual sex with several other men that night.Araiza being… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lNM0GxDy79

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation, with many seeking charges against his accuser:

Clay Travis @ClayTravis The Bills released punter Matt Araiza for an allegation of sexual assault that police proved was 100% a lie. Why shouldn’t his accuser face criminal charges for lying? He’s lost a year of his career & his good name. She has zero consequences. Not right: outkick.com/matt-araiza-lo… The Bills released punter Matt Araiza for an allegation of sexual assault that police proved was 100% a lie. Why shouldn’t his accuser face criminal charges for lying? He’s lost a year of his career & his good name. She has zero consequences. Not right: outkick.com/matt-araiza-lo…

Rob Schiff WKBT (Trust me) @robschiff316



The accuser should go to jail. Greg Price @greg_price11



Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex with several dudes that night.

sports.yahoo.com/prosecutors-fo… Last August, the Bills cut punter Matt Arazia after a woman accused him of gang rape.Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex with several dudes that night. Last August, the Bills cut punter Matt Arazia after a woman accused him of gang rape. Evidence has now proven Arazia was not at the house when the woman alleges he raped her and that she was having consensual sex with several dudes that night.sports.yahoo.com/prosecutors-fo… Guilty until proven innocent. Matt Araiza deserves a public apology from all of the media outlets who crucified him and destroyed his reputation/career. The Bills should reinstate him, as well.The accuser should go to jail. twitter.com/greg_price11/s… Guilty until proven innocent. Matt Araiza deserves a public apology from all of the media outlets who crucified him and destroyed his reputation/career. The Bills should reinstate him, as well. The accuser should go to jail. twitter.com/greg_price11/s…

Scott @ScottChristler Sal Maiorana @salmaiorana Matt Araiza has not been charged with a crime, but he has already admitted to one, having sex with a minor. A prominent lawyer I spoke to today said that's pretty damning evidence against him. Here's my column on this bad situation: democratandchronicle.com/story/sports/f… via @DandC Matt Araiza has not been charged with a crime, but he has already admitted to one, having sex with a minor. A prominent lawyer I spoke to today said that's pretty damning evidence against him. Here's my column on this bad situation: democratandchronicle.com/story/sports/f… via @DandC Here is a journalist who covers the Bills everyday who said Matt Araiza admitted to a crime. That was 100% a lie back in August and was proven 100% a lie today. Will there be an apology or a story in the D&C that says the journalist was wrong, I'm not holding my breath. twitter.com/salmaiorana/st… Here is a journalist who covers the Bills everyday who said Matt Araiza admitted to a crime. That was 100% a lie back in August and was proven 100% a lie today. Will there be an apology or a story in the D&C that says the journalist was wrong, I'm not holding my breath. twitter.com/salmaiorana/st…

Mr. God @JamesJett45 I really hope your apology and retraction is just as loud and passionate as your condemnation of Matt Araiza's supposed actions @stephenasmith and @MollyQerim . You should have probably been aware that the San Diego DA refused to prosecute, because there's video evidence,and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I really hope your apology and retraction is just as loud and passionate as your condemnation of Matt Araiza's supposed actions @stephenasmith and @MollyQerim. You should have probably been aware that the San Diego DA refused to prosecute, because there's video evidence,and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8crEuXQHJ1

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports The Matt Araiza story is 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 why innocence must be assumed until guilt is proven. Fabricated accusations have destroyed his career/life. This woman belongs in jail and she should pay millions in restoration. Araiza should also sue numerous media outlets for defamation. The Matt Araiza story is 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 why innocence must be assumed until guilt is proven. Fabricated accusations have destroyed his career/life. This woman belongs in jail and she should pay millions in restoration. Araiza should also sue numerous media outlets for defamation.

Reverend @RevKoka JPAFootball @jasrifootball



Araiza was released by the Bills, but hopefully he will get another chance at the NFL now… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: New evidence proves that former #Bills punter Matt Araiza (who was accused of rape) was not present at the house when the woman alleges he raped her, per @greg_price11 Araiza was released by the Bills, but hopefully he will get another chance at the NFL now… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: New evidence proves that former #Bills punter Matt Araiza (who was accused of rape) was not present at the house when the woman alleges he raped her, per @greg_price11 Araiza was released by the Bills, but hopefully he will get another chance at the NFL now… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/719umXdq7t If this holds up as true, plenty of people owe Matt Araiza an apology. Myself included. twitter.com/jasrifootball/… If this holds up as true, plenty of people owe Matt Araiza an apology. Myself included. twitter.com/jasrifootball/…

💙 @CyndianaSports I feel SO bad for Matt Araiza.



Let this be an example to any “guilty until proven innocent,” type people that that is a very dangerous and unethical way to approach situations. I feel SO bad for Matt Araiza.Let this be an example to any “guilty until proven innocent,” type people that that is a very dangerous and unethical way to approach situations.

go bills @BillsGal419 Lots of bills fans owe Matt Araiza an apology but they won't Lots of bills fans owe Matt Araiza an apology but they won't

Buffalo Bills cut Matt Araiza before the 2022 season

Matt Araiza's rape allegations came to light in August 2022 weeks before the start of the NFL season. After ten months the case was forwarded to the district attorney.

“Once inside, Araiza threw [the girl] onto the bed face first,” the lawsuit read. “[The girl] went in and in and out of consciousness while” suffering through “the horrific gang rape.” It lasted an hour and a half, the lawsuit read, before she “stumbled out of the room bloody and crying” in part because “multiple piercings had ripped through the skin during the attack.”

It was confirmed on December 7 that no criminal charges would follow. Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amidor said on the subject:

"The district attorney’s office concluded Araiza couldn’t have led the girl into the alleged gang rape because he had “left” the home at about 12:30 a.m., an hour prior to when evidence suggested the alleged gang rape would have occurred.

“He wasn’t even at the party anymore. In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened.”

The timeline prosecutors determined the incident occurred at 12.55 a.m., an hour and a half after Matt Araiza had left the party.

What next for Matt Araiza?

Ariaza did get one appearance in the preseason for the Bills before the case came to light. That punt against the Colts went 82 yards and resulted in a touchback.

Ariaza was known by the nickname "Punt God" after his college performances. His 79 punts in 2021 were third among all NCAA punters. He finished first in punting yards in 2021 for the NCAA, averaging 51.2 yards per punt.

Matt Ariaza was reported to have joined the Tijuana Galgos in February, however, this did not materialize.

Araiza is said to be looking to sign for an NFL team for the 2023 season, we will see if he is successful in his endeavours.

