The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to tie down quarterback Dak Prescott to a lengthy contract extension to solidify the position for the foreseeable future.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported last month that the franchise was willing to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to be the highest-paid player in the league in 2024 with a $55 million salary. The Cowboys were reportedly looking to tie Prescott to a contract that paid a similar amount. However, the latest reports suggest otherwise.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per Schultz, the Cowboys' final offer to Prescott could be in the $60 million range, making him the highest-paid in the league by a considerable distance and resetting the value of quarterback contracts. Giving an insight into the team's thinking, he said:

"He played that well really for most of the season, really that back half of the year, Dak Prescott was in the MVP conversation. He obviously finished inside the top 5 so he really was there throughout."

Securing the future of the most important position on the field should ideally be a positive update. However, Cowboys fans on social media weren't too thrilled about the report. Here are some of their comments on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prescott's 2-5 record in the playoffs does make it seem a tad risky for the Cowboys to spend 1/4th of the projected salary cap on him.

Does Dak Prescott have a no-trade clause?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million extension he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. The quarterback likely won't play next season without signing an extension in the offseason. He could exit the franchise if Dallas fails to meet his salary demand, and he also controls where he is shipped off to.

Prescott has a no-trade clause in the contract extension he signed in 2021. The Cowboys cannot trade him to any team without his consent if the two sides do not agree on a contract extension. The quarterback has as much control as he needs on his future in the league.

Top 5 highest-paid QBs in the NFL in 2024

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Dak Prescott's rumored contract extension that would pay him $60 million a year would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Only four quarterbacks have a contract with an average annual value of over $50 million heading into the 2024 season. Here's the list of the top-valued contracts in 2024:

Player, Team Salary for 2024 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals $55,000,000 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers $52,500,000 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens $52,000,000 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles $51,000,000 Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos $48,517,647