FSU Pro Day report: Braden Fiske supercharges NFL draft stock 

Teams made their way to Tallahassee on Friday for Florida State pro day. The program that routinely put four or five players in the first round at the start of the century has hit a bit of a rough spot recently and only intermittently has a player selected during the initial day of the daft.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was just one of the many decision makers on hand for the Seminoles workout.

FSU Pro Day full report

Combine star Braden Fiske participated in position drills and showed a lot of ability as well as energy, just as he has all year long. Fiske met with the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and New Orleans defensive line coach Todd Grantham on Friday.

I’m told the Vikings had defensive coaches watching Fiske on Friday, as well as Kris Jenkins -- who I wrote about earlier -- at the Michigan pro day. If Minnesota doesn’t select a defensive tackle with one of their first-round picks, either Fiske or Jenkins would be an option, though they’d have to do some maneuvering, as the Vikings do not own a selection on Day 2.

Receiver Keon Coleman sat on his combine marks, but he participated in position drills. Coleman timed 4.61 seconds at the combine yet did not run the shuttles. The assumption is that he won’t run them prior to the draft.

Tight end Jaheim Bell also stood on his numbers from the combine, but he participated in position drills. Bell was lined up at a variety of spots on the line and caught the ball well. The New York Jets, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans sent coaches specifically for Bell, who also spent significant time with Pierce.