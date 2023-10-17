FTX spent $1,000,000,000 on endorsements from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and more celebs: Report 

The FTX saga revolving around founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and a laundry list of celebs goes on and on and on. As the case went to trial this month, further revelations were made with witnesses being called upon to testify.

One such witness is Nishad Singh, the company's former head of engineering. Singh pled guilty but agreed to testify as a witness for the prosecution.

In his testimony this week, per The Messenger, Singh said he objected to Bankman-Fried's obscene amount of spending for endorsements from the likes of Brady, Bundchen, Steph Curry, Larry David and Shaquille O'Neal, to name a few, adding that it seemed "really toxic to FTX culture."

Singh added he urged Bankman-Fried to back out of those deals, but was told that it was a done deal in response.

How much did FTX pay Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen?

According to the same report, the divorced former power couple made a total of $68 million from FTX endorsements. An earlier report from the New York Times stated that the two made $48 million from the same (Brady made $30 million, while Gisele Bundchen made $18 million).

However, the NYT report added that most of this amount was in FTX stock.

In a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, the Brazilian supermodel said she was misguided in the whole FTX affair.

She said:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made.”

Bundchen was reportedly given the position of Environmental and Social Initiatives at FTX.

Did Tom Brady's net worth take a hit after the FTX scandal?

It's difficult to say if Brady's net worth suffered a substantial hit with the scandal. However, if we take NYT's report into consideration since most of that money was in FTX stock, the seven-time Super Bowl champion may not have suffered a major hit.

As things stand, in 2023, Brady's net worth is a reported $300 million.

That figure could soon balloon up in the coming years after all the moves the NFL legend has made over the course of the past year.

Brady has officially come on board as a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Aces and Birmingham City, a soccer club in the United Kingdom. The Patriots icon has also signed a mammoth $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX. His tenure in the broadcasting booth is slated to begin in 2024.

On his Let's Go! podcast on Monday night, October 16, Brady said he's already started working on his A-game.

"I'm paying attention to the broadcasting element of it, the pageantry of it, rather than the nuances and the technicalities of the game," Brady noted.