“Fu***ing hurt my soul”: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls fan moment that left her heartbroken

Just like her husband Matthew Stafford, Kelly has a dedicated fanbase, thanks to her popular "The Morning After" podcast. Recently, she had a fan moment, which she talked about in its latest episode. Instead of feeling cheerful, Kelly was heartbroken after the interaction.

Kelly Stafford recalled her recent visit to her husband's hometown and encountered a fan of Matthew.

“When we were in Montana, this girl came up to me," Kelly said on Thursday (42:36). "She was a Highland Park girl, Matthew's hometown. She was with her girlfriends, and I thought maybe I was a little older than them. But not really much older, and she came over, and she was talking to Matthew at first about Highland Park.”

Kelly thought that the young girl was her fan.

“Then she looked at me, and she was like, ‘But this, your wife is awesome.’" Kelly said. "She goes, ‘My mom loves your podcast.’ And I was like, ‘God damn it.’ I was waiting for her to be like ‘We love your podcast.’ She's like, ‘My mom loves your podcast.’ And I was like, ‘That just fu***ing hurts my soul.’”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalled ‘love-hate’ relationship with QB

Kelly Stafford appeared on the "Give Them Lala" podcast on Friday. She reflected on her "love-hate" relationship with her husband and how their romance started.

"Matthew and I met at the University of Georgia," Stafford said (11:54). "He played football, I cheered. It was a very college relationship, love, hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot. So we did, and here we are with four girls later."

Almost a day before her "Give Them Lala" podcast appearance, Kelly made headlines for revealing her secret to a healthy marriage with Matthew Stafford. She talked about setting up a mandatory rule, which has helped keep the couple’s marriage healthy.

