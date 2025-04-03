“Full of gratitude” - Russell Wilson celebrates No. 3 jersey swap with heartfelt message to $13,500,000 CB

Since the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers' campaign on Super Wildcard Weekend, Russell Wilson maintained that he wanted to return to the franchise next season and continue being the team's starting quarterback. However, the top brass seemingly had other ideas as they did not offer the veteran a new deal and allowed him to sign elsewhere.

Wilson held out for as long as possible to see if the Steelers offered him a contract. However, once it was evident they weren't interested in bringing him back, he visited the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants' facilities to discuss signing with the franchises. He eventually chose the latter, signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the team.

While he couldn't sign for the franchise he wanted, Wilson wasn't sure he would get the #3 jersey. He has worn the number since entering the league in 2012 and donned it for three franchises.

However, cornerback Deonte Banks wore the number for the Giants and the quarterback was in the awkward position of asking the former first-round pick, who signed a four-year deal, $13.5 million rookie deal with the franchise in 2023, to give it up to him.

However, Wilson revealed on X that Banks had agreed to give up the number and expressed gratitude toward the cornerback for the gesture. He wrote:

"Salute to my guy & young star Tae Banks! Grateful for you letting me wear #3 King! Full of gratitude."

Why does Russell Wilson wear No.3?

During his time in college football, Russell Wilson wore #16 and the consensus was that he'd pick that number when the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 75th pick in the 2012 NFL draft. However, he opted to ditch the number, despite it being available, and chose #3.

At first, many believed the quarterback chose it because he was picked in the third round of the draft. However, Wilson later revealed he chose #3 to honor the Holy Trinity; The Father, The Son, and the Holy Spirit.

The Giants quarterback is a devout Christian and has never shied away from being open about his faith. His jersey number has a deeply symbolic meaning to him and hence it's unsurprisingly that he was thrilled that Deonte Banks gave up the jersey and swapped to #2 to allow him to continue wearing #3.

