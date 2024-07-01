"Future Cowboy": NFL fans in awe as Dez Bryant Jr. mirrors father with insane one-handed catch

It wasn't that long ago that Dez Bryant was in the NFL as one of the biggest stars in Dallas. However, his son, Dez Bryant Jr., might have a chance to follow in his father's footsteps sooner rather than later.

According to Blogging the Boys writer Brandon Loree, Bryant posted an impressive highlight clip of his son on Instagram. The June 30 video caused a mass of reactions on Twitter and X.

"Future Cowboy," one declared.

"Future cowboys legend," another said.

"Future 88," another predicted.

Seemingly for every fan that was impressed by the catch, another lamented seeing him grow up as an indication of their own age.

"Oh man I’m getting old," one fan said.

"I’m old dawg," another lamented.

"Am I the only who feels old asf rn?" one asked.

The video was a five-second clip of Dez Bryant Jr. beating a defender in one-on-one coverage and scoring a touchdown with a one-handed catch. The route was simple, but his ability to win in a go-route situation is encouraging.

Dez Bryant Jr. embarks on path to match nearly impossible expectations

Dez Bryant at Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (IMAGN)

According to MSN, the son is 14 years old. As such, there remains a long way for the potential wide receiver prospect to go. To get to the league, he will need to dominate in high school football, of which he could still have four years left.

Then, he will need to secure a place on the FBS college roster. If he can do that, he will need to deliver multiple 1,300-yard seasons to have a realistic chance of getting drafted with a chance at starting in his rookie season. Then, he will need to deliver at least three 1,200-yard seasons and play productively for nine seasons.

It is a lot to place at anyone's feet, but that is what the heir to the Dallas Cowboys star will need to accomplish.

If he were to come up short, he would not be the last player to take a step back from his father. This year, Brenden Rice was drafted much later than his father, Jerry Rice.

In the NBA, Bronny James also is set to join professional sports on a lower trajectory than LeBron James after getting drafted near the end of the draft.

Put simply, the offspring of stars and superstars usually fall short of their fathers. If Bryant Jr. can outperform his father or even come close, as arguably Christian McCaffrey has done with Ed McCaffrey, he would potentially find himself in nearly uncharted waters.

Will the Bryant name see a resurgence in the NFL?

