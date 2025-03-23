"Future Dallas Cowboy" - NFL fans lose their minds over Quinshon Judkins' viral workout video ahead of 2025 draft

NFL fans are buzzing after Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins posted a workout video that quickly went viral on social media.

Ad

The powerful back showcased his impressive strength and agility in the clip doing burst lifting exercises with weights.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many mock drafts believe Dallas could target the national champion as its solution at RB.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the Cowboys' backfield limited to Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Hunter Luepke, fans see Judkins as the perfect addition to bolster their running game. The team recently signed Javonte Williams to a modest one-year deal on March 13 but needs more firepower.

Judkins turned heads at the NFL Combine when he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. He also posted a 38.5-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump, numbers that have significantly raised his draft stock. What impressed scouts more was his decision to participate in all drills despite advisors suggesting that he should wait for Ohio State's pro day.

Ad

Fan reactions started pouring in X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's a nice, all-around back. A great choice for any team," another fan wrote.

More fan reactions poured in.

Putting in the work," one fan wrote.

"RB 1 in this draft." a fan commented.

"Good for him bro," a fan tweeted.

Could Quinshon Judkins become a first-round pick?

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

While Boise State's Ashton Jeanty appears locked as a first-round selection and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is likely to follow, Quinshon Judkins is quickly gaining momentum. Yahoo Sports reported on March 13 that there's growing buzz about Judkins potentially becoming the third RB selected in the first round. This would mark the first time since 2018 that three backs are taken in the opening round.

Ad

Judkins averaged 246 attempts for 1,262 yards and 15 touchdowns during his three collegiate seasons. Beyond his rushing prowess, he caught 59 passes for 442 yards and five TDs, proving himself as a legitimate three-down back.

Yahoo Sports also hinted at a specific landing spot.

"Keep an eye on Judkins potentially scooting into the first round of the draft to a team that mirrors his style of play at the position and has a need for a long-term running back solution (*cough* Pittsburgh Steelers)," Charles Robinson wrote.

His physical running style and willingness to embrace contact remind teams of his freshman year at Ole Miss when he was among the nation's best backs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.