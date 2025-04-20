"Future DILF alert" - Olivia Culpo swoons over Christian McCaffrey during romantic date

Christian McCaffrey stepped out for a romantic date with his wife, Olivia Culpo. The NFL star has been having a pretty good time during the offseason and he is making the best of the opportunity to spend more time with his loved ones.

In an Instagram story shared by Culpo on Saturday, the NFL star’s wife shared a rare glimpse of her date with her husband. She posted a slew of stories, swooning over the 49ers running back.

Culpo posted an adorable picture of McCaffrey, who was sitting on a chair in a restaurant reading the menu. Along with the sweet picture, Culpo had a three-word caption for her husband, which read:

"Future DILF alert."

Still from Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's Instagram story @oliviaculpo

Culpo and McCaffrey have been happily married since June 2024 and are expecting their first child together. During her pregnancy, Olivia has been having a great time with her husband.

On her Instagram story, she also posted another picture of herself on a romantic date.

Still from Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo's Instagram story @oliviaculpo

Culpo was also styled in an all-black dress, matching with her husband for the date.

Olivia Culpo pens down an emotional message as Christian McCaffrey’s high school jersey retires

Earlier this month, Christian McCaffrey officially revealed via his Instagram post that his high school jersey was retired. The American did his schooling at the Valor Christian School in Highland Ranch.

Upon the retirement of the jersey, Olivia Culpo penned down an emotional message for him on April 6. She lauded her husband for his hard work and his journey. She wrote:

"yesterday was emotional in the best way. Watching Christian’s high school jersey get retired was a powerful, full-circle moment — one that reminded me of all the grit, sacrifice, and discipline he’s poured into this game from the very beginning.

"I’ve seen you give every morsel of yourself to your craft — not for accolades, but because excellence matters to you. You’re the hardest worker I know, not just because of what you do on the field, but because of who you are: a selfless teammate and a relentless pursuer of growth," she added.

Culpo posted several pictures and videos of the ceremony. She accompanied her husband on the big day and also posted a picture with him. The couple again wore the matching blue blazers for the ceremony.

