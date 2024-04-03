Future Hall of Famer JJ Watt cheers as Stefon Diggs joins Texans in game-changing trade

Stefon Diggs was shockingly traded to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move during the 2024 NFL offseason. The former Buffalo Bills superstar was rumored to be frustrated with his situation, but now has reason to cheer.

Many around the NFL have reacted to the trade and commented on how it could impact the Texans moving forward. One of those is their most recent Ring of Honor member and future Hall of Famer, JJ Watt. He shared his opinion in a recent post on X following the breaking news from Adam Schefter:

"The last two off-seasons for the Texans have completely transformed the franchise ... Houston is a top tier destination."

The Houston Texans appeared to be in a rebuilding phase when they finished with the second-worst record in the NFL just two seasons ago. They managed to rapidly turn things around last year by winning the AFC South division and making it to the NFL Playoffs.

JJ Watt pointed out that it started with hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans and hitting a home run in the NFL Draft last year with CJ Stroud. Stroud has ensured that his name is taken in the same breath as some elite quarterbacks following his impressive rookie season.

The Texans have seemingly decided to go all in to potentially become Super Bowl contenders in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. They have supported their quest with a massive offseason by adding impact players to their roster, headlined by Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs addition makes the Texans one of the biggest 2024 NFL offseason winners

The Houston Texans have clearly shown their willingness to build off of last year's unexpected success by being extremely aggressive during the 2024 NFL offseason. After being projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL again, they exceeded expectations by becoming true AFC contenders.

They now seem primed to take another step forward next season, especially after adding Stefon Diggs to their already strong offense. He will join Tank Dell and Nico Collins to give CJ Stroud an elite receiving core, with Dalton Schultz earning a contract as well. They also signed Joe Mixon during the 2024 NFL free agency period, making their offense one of the deepest in the NFL.

The Texans also improved their defense by bringing in star veteran edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry. They also retained all of their draft capital this year after only giving up a 2025 second-rounder in the Stefon Diggs trade.