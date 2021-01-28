Future NFL players to watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl

The 2021 NFL Combine has been cancelled, and the COVID-19 pandemic is restricting access to draft-eligible players. As a result, the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl may be a unique opportunity for scouts and fans to get another look at some of the draft's top prospects.

Big names competing at the Senior Bowl this year include several potential first-round picks and some of the best offensive linemen in the country. Several of the players in this game could become steals on draft day. With that being said, here's a look at the top players in this year's Senior Bowl.

Top 2021 Senior Bowl Participants

Devonta Smith — WR, Alabama

It is rare to have a Heisman winner participating in the Senior Bowl. But viewers get a special treat this year. Smith, the first Heisman winner at WR since the 1990s, was a dominant offensive force this year in college football. But he's not the first receiver on many draft boards, so he could use the Senior Bowl to make his case for the top spot.

Most 1st down catches in 2020



1. DeVonta Smith - 84



2. Jonathan Adams Jr - 58

3. Elijah Moore - 55 pic.twitter.com/gygKKcM4cG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2021

Creed Humphrey — OL, Oklahoma

Sportskeeda's most recent full mock draft doesn't have Humphrey as a first-round pick. But he could certainly be selected in the second round. He's a massive lineman with impressive athleticism. Humphrey should get drafted early, wherever he winds up.

Alex Leatherwood — OL, Alabama

Leatherwood, unlike Humphrey, is a traditional tackle. He was a crucial element of QB Mac Jones' success as a passer. Leatherwood also helped establish Najee Harris' dominance as a runner this past season. Sportskeeda's most recent mock draft predicts that he'll get picked late in the first round. An breakout performance in the Senior Bowl could convince teams to select him before that.

Najee Harris — RB, Alabama

Harris is competing with Clemson's Travis Etienne to be the first running back off the board in 2021. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first RB taken last year. The position has somewhat fallen by the wayside in the draft, as teams tend to focus on the passing game these days. But with his electric talent, Harris could hear his name get called on the opening night of the draft.

Mac Jones — QB, Alabama

With Mac Jones' undeniable success in 2020, he has risen up many draft boards. He's making a case to be one of the QBs that could be potential first-round picks. The Senior bowl will give him the chance to break away from the other passers.

Kadarius Toney — WR, Florida

Though he was the best wide receiver on the Florida Gators, Kadarius Toney was a second option in the team's passing attack this past season. Tight End Kyle Pitts dominated all season, and the Senior Bowl is an opportunity for Toney to show what he can do as a primary pass-catching option.

Kyle Trask — QB, Florida

Like Jones, Trask is a second-tier QB who could make a case to be selected on the first day of the NFL draft. He is a good fit in a quick-paced West Coast offense. But some scouts think he has a limited ceiling in the NFL. As a likely Senior Bowl starter, Trask can prove that he is a first-round talent with high upside this weekend.

These players are the ones with the most name value. But plenty of other prospects could break out this week. Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the Senior Bowl affects the draft board.