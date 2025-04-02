“Future Washington Commander”: Cowboys fans react to Micah Parsons firing back at Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons has been among the NFL’s best pass rushers since the Dallas Cowboys selected him No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. His 52.5 sacks over that span rank fifth in the league. Despite his production on the field and star power off it, he has yet to reach a contract extension with the franchise ahead of the final year of his rookie deal.

While questions have begun to arise about his future in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently took a jab at Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta, claiming he didn’t even know his name.

That comment didn’t sit well with Parsons, who fired back on Twitter:

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

Fans shared their reactions to the back-and-forth between the star player and Cowboys owner.

"Future Washington Commander," one fan replied.

Another claimed that Jones’ ego has reached a new level:

"Jerry taking his ego and incompetence to a whole new level! 👀."

Another believes that Parsons could be on the move:

"Jerry doesn't buy skilled players nor good coaches, he buys obedience, so I guess them boys might be looking for a new DE."

One fan hopes to see Jones retire:

"Jerry needs to be retired holy s**t he is a fkn moron."

Another suggested that Jones' comments could lead to a trade request:

"Lmao Jerry jones about to make him request a trade."

Another questioned the Cowboys' strategy:

"Jerry doesn’t show respect to anyone ever - why did anyone expect him to show respect to their best player in recent history? That “come play for America’s team” crap doesn’t work in the 21st century Jerry 🤣."

Robert Griffin III advises Micah Parsons to request a trade

While many assumed that extending Parsons would be the Cowboys’ top priority this offseason, recent reports suggest they have yet to even make an offer.

Robert Griffin III suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that the star pass rusher should demand a trade from Dallas, tweeting:

"If Micah Parsons wants to win AND get paid, he should demand a trade from the Dallas Cowboys."

Check out Robert Griffin III's tweet below:

Parsons has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys, earning All-Pro honors three times. With Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett resetting the pass-rusher market this offseason, he will likely seek a contract worth north of $40 million per year.

