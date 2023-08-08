Fantasy football has taken the world by storm, particularly in the NFL, and Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis is making fans think hard. With so many people loving fantasy football and big rewards on offer, picking your team comes with a huge amount of pressure.

So when it comes time to select players, will Davis be one that fans will pick? Buffalo does air the ball out a lot, and with Stefon Diggs as the No. 1, could Gabe Davis see his fair share of targets in 2023?

That is the biggest question for fantasy football players, and Davis continues to divide opinion as to whether he is a good choice.

Is Gabe Davis a good fantasy football pick?

The Bills receiver has fans split on whether he is a good choice to be selected on a team, with one fan saying that he's too inconsistent.

"He's just boom or bust."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Davis as a fantasy football prospect.

So fans are still undecided as to whether they pick Davis in their fantasy teams or not. The potential is there, but isn't there consistently, and for most, that's the biggest problem.

Will Gabe Davis emerge as a star in Bills offense in 2023?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

While the fantasy football tug-of-war is real, it might be worth remembering that Gabe Davis is coming off a career-best season with the Bills.

He finished last season with 48 receptions and 836 yards, which were both career highs, and he also had seven touchdowns, which equaled his best return. With Stefon Diggs' reported issues now thought to be resolved, he and Davis could become a star duo in the NFL.

But the inconsistency remains as last year, eight times he had less than 40 yards receiving, and he only had one 100+ receiving yard game (171 vs. the Steelers), and just twice he had over 80+ yards ( 88 and 93), so he is a little up and down.

But is he worth taking a chance on this season?

So say yes, others are against the idea, but Davis is in the right environment and has the right quarterback to feed him the ball, and once again, he could see his stats trend upward.