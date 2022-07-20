"I think he wants to be released" - Rich Eisen believes Jimmy Garoppolo has already decided his next landing spot

Jimmy Garoppolo's future is the last remaining piece of the quarterback puzzle this off-season. Trey Lance seems to be the heir apparent in Santa Clara, and Garoppolo seems to be on the outs with the Niners front office. As things stand, it looks likely that Jimmy G will be plying his trade elsewhere in 2022.

However, with Garoppolo still recovering from unexpected shoulder surgery, and limited landing spots available, the 49ers have not been inundated with offers. This despite pre-draft rumors of having an offer of two second-rounders on the table.

If that offer was genuine, then 49ers GM John Lynch massively dropped the ball. Now, popular NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes that Jimmy G is hoping to get released, which would enable him to choose his next destination.

Discussing the situation on The Rich Eisen Show, he said:

"I think he wants to be released and I think Seattle's biding their time and that would make the NFC West even that much more delicious. That much more delicious. That would be a spot I'm still not- I don't know, for some reason, I'm just can't, I can't buy the Drew Lock and Geno Smith quarterback competition. I just can't do it."

Could Garoppolo end up in Seattle?

In terms of potential landing spots for Jimmy G, Seattle could certainly be considered a possibility. Having traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver earlier this off-season, the Seahawks quarterback room currently consists of Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Such a line-up of potential suitors won't appeal to many Seahawks fans. Despite Pete Carroll's insistence that Drew Lock is a franchise QB, Seattle has been linked with a host of other signal callers.

The issue with a Garoppolo trade is that the Niners are unlikely to allow him to go to a division rival voluntarily. This means that any Seahawks/Garoppolo collaboration is only likely to materialize in the event that Jimmy G is cut.

Right now, such a scenario is far from guaranteed. If the Seahawks are attempting to play some sort of waiting game, that would be a dangerous move. Some NFL insiders believe that the Niners will likely stick with him for another season.

The quarterback is certainly a stable investment for any team with a need to fill the position. He completed 68.3% of his 2021 regular season passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rich Eisen and H/T Sportskeeda

