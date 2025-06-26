Garrett Bush blasts Kevin Stefanski over Browns HC's QB track record

Kevin Stefanski has arguably been the Cleveland Browns' most successful head coach since their reactivation in 1999, guiding them to multiple playoff appearances - the first time it has happened since the days of the late Marty Schottenheimer. As the team looks to rebound from a 3-14 record in 2024, Garrett Bush has a reminder of his less agreeable qualities.

Speaking on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" on Tuesday, the radio host claimed that for all his talent, the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach is not exactly the best at assessing and developing quarterbacks:

"Kevin Stefanski ain't developed nobody. Baker Mayfield is playing the best he's ever played, not under you. You were on record saying you wanted Deshaun Watson; he was not that good."

For context, after a breakout 2020 season that saw them go 11-5 and win a playoff game for the first time since 1994, the Browns regressed to 6-11 as Mayfield played through injuries. During the offseason, they controversially traded for Deshaun Watson, who at the time was facing multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits.

The organization had been quoted as wanting an "adult in the room", a perceived jab at their soon-to-be-former franchise quarterback's alleged immaturity and lack of leadership. Instead, each player's trajectory has since diverged dramatically.

After splitting 2022 between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and resurrected his career, making a Pro Bowl and winning a playoff game. Watson, meanwhile, has been plagued by middling play and injuries, including two Achilles tears that threaten to end his tenure as a Brown, if not his career altogether.

Kevin Stefanski barely cracks Top 10 in returning HC rankings

The Cleveland Browns are entering an intriguing era in 2025. Dominant running back Nick Chubb is gone, but they do have a new wideout in Diontae Johnson to complement Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy. Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are still there on defense, and they still have Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

For Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, the head coach's track record of being able to compete despite adverse circumstances should be enough to land him tenth overall in a list of top positional returnees. It is now a matter of whether he will be able to at least justify that ranking:

"Stefanski has proven he can succeed if given even adequate offensive tools. The team just needs to provide him with that to complement its excellent defense."

Kevin Stefanski and Co.'s season begins on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

